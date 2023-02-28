Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again

By Stuart Findlay
February 28, 2023, 4:47 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 5:02 pm
JP at the Castle has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
JP at the Castle has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A cafe which helped preserve one of Inverness’s best-known restaurants has announced it is shutting down.

Jammy Piece at the Castle said the decision had been taken “due to circumstances beyond [its] control”.

After building up a positive reputation with its cafe in Telford Street, Jammy Piece added another location at 41 Castle Street in 2021.

That move had been particularly welcome in the city, as it helped save some of the best bits of the iconic Castle Restaurant.

A statement on JP at the Castle’s Facebook page today said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, JP at the Castle has ceased trading.

“Many thanks to those that supported us.

“It’s been a very tough and difficult decision, so please be kind.”

Is another chapter ending for a well-loved city business?

It is not known if Jammy Piece’s other location at Telford Street is affected.

The Press and Journal has asked the company to comment.

The news is the latest hammer blow to Inverness city centre as numerous businesses struggle to stay afloat during a difficult financial climate.

Earlier this month, a health check carried out by Highland Council showed that the percentage of empty units in the Highland capital’s centre had risen from 7.8% to 12.6%.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, JP at The Castle has ceased trading.

Posted by JP at The Castle on Tuesday, 28 February 2023

The Castle Restaurant was one of Inverness’s best loved eateries.

It opened in 1959. The building itself is also one of the city’s oldest, and has been standing since 1744.

The restaurant had faced a more turbulent time in recent years.

There was initially a question over its future in 2015 when long-time owner Brian Lipton retired and put the business up for sale.

How the Castle Restaurant won the hearts of Invernessians

It had been started by Mr Lipton’s grandmother Patricia Boni and uncle Joe in 1959.

Later Mr Lipton’s parents Roma and Clem took over, with another uncle Samuel and his wife Emma also joining.

Roma Lipton became one of the restaurant’s best-known faces. Particularly for her steak pie – freshly made on the premises every day.

Anyone familiar with it in its heyday is also bound to mention the restaurant’s crinkle-cut chips too.

The keys were handed over to brother and sister Ewen and Katie MacKinnon in October 2015, who said at the time they were not planning to make any changes to the business.

How the Castle Restaurant looked in 2019. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Richard and Lorraine Comfort took over in 2019 – and were praised for reviving one of the city’s best-loved institutions.

But the pandemic took a toll on their plans and the business closed in November 2020.

Fortunately, Jammy Piece stepped in to save it once again soon after and it re-opened with a new look in the summer of 2021.

But now it appears that they have been unable to survive in this harsh environment for restaurants and cafes.

