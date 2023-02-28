Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cafe which helped preserve one of Inverness’s best-known restaurants has announced it is shutting down.

Jammy Piece at the Castle said the decision had been taken “due to circumstances beyond [its] control”.

After building up a positive reputation with its cafe in Telford Street, Jammy Piece added another location at 41 Castle Street in 2021.

That move had been particularly welcome in the city, as it helped save some of the best bits of the iconic Castle Restaurant.

A statement on JP at the Castle’s Facebook page today said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, JP at the Castle has ceased trading.

“Many thanks to those that supported us.

“It’s been a very tough and difficult decision, so please be kind.”

Is another chapter ending for a well-loved city business?

It is not known if Jammy Piece’s other location at Telford Street is affected.

The Press and Journal has asked the company to comment.

The news is the latest hammer blow to Inverness city centre as numerous businesses struggle to stay afloat during a difficult financial climate.

Earlier this month, a health check carried out by Highland Council showed that the percentage of empty units in the Highland capital’s centre had risen from 7.8% to 12.6%.

The Castle Restaurant was one of Inverness’s best loved eateries.

It opened in 1959. The building itself is also one of the city’s oldest, and has been standing since 1744.

The restaurant had faced a more turbulent time in recent years.

There was initially a question over its future in 2015 when long-time owner Brian Lipton retired and put the business up for sale.

How the Castle Restaurant won the hearts of Invernessians

It had been started by Mr Lipton’s grandmother Patricia Boni and uncle Joe in 1959.

Later Mr Lipton’s parents Roma and Clem took over, with another uncle Samuel and his wife Emma also joining.

Roma Lipton became one of the restaurant’s best-known faces. Particularly for her steak pie – freshly made on the premises every day.

Anyone familiar with it in its heyday is also bound to mention the restaurant’s crinkle-cut chips too.

The keys were handed over to brother and sister Ewen and Katie MacKinnon in October 2015, who said at the time they were not planning to make any changes to the business.

Richard and Lorraine Comfort took over in 2019 – and were praised for reviving one of the city’s best-loved institutions.

But the pandemic took a toll on their plans and the business closed in November 2020.

Fortunately, Jammy Piece stepped in to save it once again soon after and it re-opened with a new look in the summer of 2021.

But now it appears that they have been unable to survive in this harsh environment for restaurants and cafes.