NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital

An outbreak of scabies caused the temporary closure of a ward at an Inverness hospital, NHS Highland has said.

It happened at the RNI Community Hospital in Ness Walk.

A health board spokesman said only a “small number” of patients were affected.

But infection control measures needed to be put in place.

The ward has now reopened.

There have been several outbreaks in the region recently, and NHS Highland is asking people to be aware of scabies.

The spokesman added: “We are seeing occurrences of scabies in the Highland area.

“We would ask that people familiarise themselves with the information on the NHS Inform website and seek appropriate healthcare advice if required.”

Raigmore outbreak

The latest announcement follows a scabies outbreak at Raigmore, the north’s flagship hospital, earlier this year.

Ward 3A closed to new admissions in March and was monitored on a daily basis while the outbreak was brought under control.

As a result, families were unable to visit their loved ones as they recovered from operations.

Some people also told the Press and Journal they were unhappy that health staff had not properly notified them.

The RNI is a much smaller operation than Raigmore.

Its beds are used for patients who require more intensive care than can be given in their own home – but who do not need to be admitted to Raigmore.

It also provides palliative care for patients with a terminal illness who aren’t able to be treated at home.

What is scabies?

Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin.

Symptoms include intense itching, especially at night, and a raised rash or spots.

Rashes can appear anywhere but often start between the fingers before spreading and turning into tiny spots. It can take up to eight weeks to appear from the point of infection.

It can spread across the whole body except for the head. In older people, young children and those with a weak immune system it can affect the head and neck too.

The NHS says it is not usually a serious condition but does need treated by contacting a pharmacist who can recommend a cream or lotion.

