Crane drafted in to complete part of Inverness Castle transformation

The transformation of Inverness Castle has reached new heights as a crane is drafted in for the first time.

Inverness Castle, formerly home to Inverness Sheriff Court, is being modified to house a new tourist attraction.

The building will feature new galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and cafes, whilst offering 360-degree views from the roof terrace.

Works on site are on track for completion by November 2024, with doors opening the following year.

In April, developers behind the project unveiled new visuals of how the castle and the grounds will look upon completion.

Crane arrives on-site for the first time

On Wednesday, a crane was seen on-site for the first time as works on the second phase of the project continue.

The crane will be in use for just one-day to complete upgrades on the 175-year-old North Tower.

Engineers will use the device to install structural steelwork and mechanical plant within the existing roof spaces of the former prison building.

Officials behind the project have confirmed the crane is set to return in the future.

It will be used to install structural elements of the new public roof terrace over the former courthouse and the new link building and river view terrace.

The elaborate Inverness Castle project forms part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

It is a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.