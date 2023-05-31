Crane drafted in to complete part of Inverness Castle transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Crane drafted in to complete part of Inverness Castle transformation

Officials behind the project have confirmed the crane is set to return in the future.

By Michelle Henderson
A crane towers above Inverness Castle in Inverness.
Inverness Castle, formerly home to Inverness Sheriff Court, is being modified to house a new tourist attraction. Image: High Life Highland.

The transformation of Inverness Castle has reached new heights as a crane is drafted in for the first time.

Inverness Castle, formerly home to Inverness Sheriff Court, is being modified to house a new tourist attraction.

The building will feature new galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and cafes, whilst offering 360-degree views from the roof terrace.

The crane was seen on the grounds of Inverness Castle for the first time. Image: High Life Highland.

Works on site are on track for completion by November 2024, with doors opening the following year.

In April, developers behind the project unveiled new visuals of how the castle and the grounds will look upon completion.

Crane arrives on-site for the first time

On Wednesday, a crane was seen on-site for the first time as works on the second phase of the project continue.

The crane will be in use for just one-day to complete upgrades on the 175-year-old North Tower.

Engineers will use the device to install structural steelwork and mechanical plant within the existing roof spaces of the former prison building.

Officials behind the project have confirmed the crane is set to return in the future.

A visual of the restaurant to feature as part of the Inverness Castle tourist attraction.
The castle is undergoing a multi-million pound transformation. Image: High Life Highland.

It will be used to install structural elements of the new public roof terrace over the former courthouse and the new link building and river view terrace.

The elaborate Inverness Castle project forms part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

It is a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
'We are determined to be heard': Campaign group launches fighting fund to help challenge…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kennedy assaulted an officer Picture shows; Darren Kennedy Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man who assaulted officer after saying 'Go back to your country' spared jail
inverness campus
Two cygnets killed by dog on Inverness Campus
Sun-seekers have been enjoying the great outdoors for the last few days, including at Loch Morlich. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highlands could have hottest day in Scotland so far this year today
Exterior picture of Merkinch Primary School.
Fire crews leave Inverness primary school after false alarm
Cycle touring is becoming more popular
Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures
Stewart Adams during his time at the helm of Loganair.
Hial names Aberdonian aviation industry veteran Stewart Adams as interim boss
The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness opened in April. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Report into newly-opened National Treatment Centre shows mixed results
Kilvean cemetery and funeral home where the walls are pink and there is a long line of steps down to it.
Councillor shares outrage at state of Inverness Kilvean cemetery - calling for a lick…
The front of the Jewson store fronts onto Stadium road.
Building materials stolen from Inverness yard

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]