Ness Walk ‘leading the way’ with sustainable tourism in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Ness Walk ‘leading the way’ with sustainable tourism in the Highlands

Hotel accredited with 'Treading Lightly' sustainability action plan.

By Louise Glen
Ness Walk hotel in a sunset picture. The picture shows the Torrish restaurant . Image: Ness Walk.
Torrish restaurant within the Ness Walk hotel . Image: Ness Walk.

Highland hotel Ness Walk is “leading the way” with sustainable tourism that does not cost the earth.

That is the view of VisitScotland who recently accredited the hotel with “Treading Lightly” for its environmental action plan.

Ness Walk is situated on the leafy banks of the River Ness.

A spokeswoman for Ness Walk said: “The team take immense pride in announcing Gold Accreditation from Green Tourism—the highest accolade for sustainability by Visit Scotland.

“Guided by a commitment to preserve and protect habitats both near and far, the hotel partnered with Green Tourism, renowned experts in environmental practices, to ensure the highest standards of sustainability are achieved.

“The recognition symbolizes the team’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the environment, supporting local communities, and celebrating the culture of the Highlands.”

A blue plate with Citrus infused salmon with pickled vegetables.
Torrish Restaurant, Ness Walk Hotel, Inverness for restaurant review. Citrus infused salmon with pickled vegetables. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She added: “At Ness Walk, guests are invited to immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury, knowing that their stay supports the local community and doesn’t come at a cost to the environment.”

As an independently owned establishment, owner, Tony Story, says he is proud of the team who are “constantly striving to make changes which reduces our impact on the environment”

What sets Ness Walk apart in Highland Tourism?

At Ness Walk, the belief is that even small choices have a significant impact.

Over the years, the team have implemented waste management initiatives, promoted health and wellbeing amongst its team and guests, and embraced sustainable sourcing practices.

It has engaged in community and charitable efforts to raise awareness of local and national organisations.

The hotel has 146 solar panels quietly generating power from the rooftops.

There are 11 electric vehicle charging points installed at the property to encourage the use of electric cars for both business and guest travel.

Staff are encouraged to share their ideas about the way in which net zero can be achieved by the hotel.

Even meals, in the Torrish Restaurant, are “guided to more sustainable choices”.

The menu showcases seasonal and locally abundant ingredients with creative flair, inviting guests to savour the finest flavours while minimizing their environmental footprint.

The hotel’s comprehensive action plan titled Treading Lightly, encompasses every aspect of the guest journey and showcases the positive choices made to align with the overarching green policy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

The new-look market opened last year after refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A new chip shop for Inverness Picture shows; Dougie Mackenzie is ready to open his new chip shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Date; 01/06/2023
New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed
Groups of people sitting on the grass in front of a white gazebo during the Midsummer Beer Happening
Midsummer Beer Happening twins with one of Belgium's biggest beer festivals
Finzean Farm Shop and cafe champions local food producers. Image: Kami Thom Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Finzean Farm Shop is a breath of fresh air when it comes to local…
All about that bao. Image: McLachlan Photography
Talk of the Town: Fresh seafood, fun meal kits and a foodie festival
Sweet dreams are made of these: the afternoon tea at Meldrum House is a sweet fairytale. Image: Meldrum House
Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire
Tracy Cameron, Scotland Food & Drink; Stephen Bremner, Tomatin Distillery: Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie; and Samantha Faircliff, Cairngorm Brewery.
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0043232 Story by Karla Sinclair Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, Westhill Holiday Inn, Westhill are opening their new Brasserie and Bar called Glentanar Brasserie and Bar. Pictured is the new restaurant / bar. Tuesday 30th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: Westhill restaurant and bar to reopen following £340,000 refurbishment
Succulent cuts of meat
A cut above: how Scotch meat hits the highest standards
CR0042986. Karla Sinclair. Opening of Fearless Coffee, a new coffee shop opening in Rosemount this spring. Pictured - Dmytro Yurchenko and Valentyn Tkach. Friday May 19, 2023. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 19/05/23
Cousins open new coffee shop in Rosemount with Ukrainian influence - here's what to…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]