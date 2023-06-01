Ness Walk ‘leading the way’ with sustainable tourism in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland hotel Ness Walk is “leading the way” with sustainable tourism that does not cost the earth.

That is the view of VisitScotland who recently accredited the hotel with “Treading Lightly” for its environmental action plan.

Ness Walk is situated on the leafy banks of the River Ness.

A spokeswoman for Ness Walk said: “The team take immense pride in announcing Gold Accreditation from Green Tourism—the highest accolade for sustainability by Visit Scotland.

“Guided by a commitment to preserve and protect habitats both near and far, the hotel partnered with Green Tourism, renowned experts in environmental practices, to ensure the highest standards of sustainability are achieved.

“The recognition symbolizes the team’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the environment, supporting local communities, and celebrating the culture of the Highlands.”

She added: “At Ness Walk, guests are invited to immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury, knowing that their stay supports the local community and doesn’t come at a cost to the environment.”

As an independently owned establishment, owner, Tony Story, says he is proud of the team who are “constantly striving to make changes which reduces our impact on the environment”

What sets Ness Walk apart in Highland Tourism?

At Ness Walk, the belief is that even small choices have a significant impact.

Over the years, the team have implemented waste management initiatives, promoted health and wellbeing amongst its team and guests, and embraced sustainable sourcing practices.

It has engaged in community and charitable efforts to raise awareness of local and national organisations.

The hotel has 146 solar panels quietly generating power from the rooftops.

There are 11 electric vehicle charging points installed at the property to encourage the use of electric cars for both business and guest travel.

Staff are encouraged to share their ideas about the way in which net zero can be achieved by the hotel.

Even meals, in the Torrish Restaurant, are “guided to more sustainable choices”.

The menu showcases seasonal and locally abundant ingredients with creative flair, inviting guests to savour the finest flavours while minimizing their environmental footprint.

The hotel’s comprehensive action plan titled Treading Lightly, encompasses every aspect of the guest journey and showcases the positive choices made to align with the overarching green policy.