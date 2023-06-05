Inverness councillors agree funding for city’s winter payment scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness councillors agree funding for city’s winter payment scheme

£200,000 Inverness Common Good Funding will be used to finance the venture.

By Michelle Henderson
Money sits in front of a smart merter on a household table.
Eligible households will be awarded £106 this winter to help towards household bills. Image: Shutterstock.

Inverness councillors have agreed to invest £200,000 to help local households heat their homes this winter.

Winter Discretionary payments will be allocated to vulnerable families in the city this winter to help meet the cost of rising energy bills.

Inverness Common Good Fund will cover the extra cost, with £200,000 set aside for the venture.

Ahead of the winter season, local representatives have agreed that eligible households will be awarded a one-off payment of £106 through the Winter Discretionary Payments scheme.

The payment is £44 less than the £150 payment given out last year following an increase by Highland Council.

A person turns up the heat on the radiator.
Highland councillors have agreed to allocate £200,000 Inverness Common Good Funding towards the Winter Discretionary Payments Scheme for 2023/ 2024.Image: Shutterstock.

Councillors have agreed to review the scheme at their scheduled meeting on November 20 to repurpose any underspent in the Inverness Common Good Fund and increase the payment.

Leader of Inverness and Area committee, councillor Ian Brown said the grants will go a long way in helping people cope throughout the winter season.

He said: “Last year in 2022/23 1,694 households received payments from the Inverness Area Winter Payments Scheme. These payments and other packages of financial support are a lifeline for many individuals.

“The Winter Payment of £106 for those eligible will have a positive impact on individuals struggling financially and to people receiving disability benefits, who are also more likely to be negatively impacted by increased costs of living.”

Who is eligible to apply?

Grants will be allocated to residents living within the seven Inverness wards; including, Aird and Loch Ness, Culloden and Ardersier, Inverness Central, Inverness South, Inverness West, Ness-side and Millburn.

Applications will open to entrants from December 1 until February 19, 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Six-time drink-driver banned from the roads for a decade
Duncan Macpherson wants to see action taken after the repeated closure of Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook.
Inverness councillor reacts after Kessock Bridge closure causes football fans to be stranded after…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a boyband heist and a Happy Meal melee
A Scotrail train near Dalwhinnie.
Railway line between Perth and Inverness reopens after signalling fault
A picture of the blue and orange RNLI lifeboat from North Kessock splashing through the waves in the Moray Firth or Beauly Firth.
Kessock lifeboat rescues four people including two children after speedboat capsizes near Inverness
Tam Cowan finally got to meet Sam Douglas after a fundraising event last year
Presenter and comedian Tam Cowan coming to Inverness to help brave youngster with brain…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Culley admitted three assaults Picture shows; George Culley. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
RAF Lossiemouth serviceman spared jail for pub car park assaults
Kristy Strange (L) and Sandra Wratten who put the scheme together. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness charity to supply struggling families with baby bags
The new-look market opened last year after refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
Javi Cabrera Valdes and some of his pupils outdoors at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness.
Inverness runner sets 24-hour Ben Nevis record and plans to raise money for Highland…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]