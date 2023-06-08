More than two years on, repairs to damaged Inverness building almost complete

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Repairs to a building said to be “dragging down” an area of Inverness are nearing completion more than two years after being damaged.

Scaffolding that has covered the premises at the corner of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road since January 2021 has now been removed.

The building, formerly occupied by bookmaker William Hill with flats above, was damaged after being struck by a car.

Highland Council faced problems making progress restoring and re-opening the premises.

Remedial work to reinstate the façade started last September and was due to be completed in April.

Dangerous building notice issued

A council spokeswoman said the work was now 95% completed and is scheduled to be finished by June 23.

Following the damage, the council issued a dangerous building notice on each of the two owners to construct temporary shoring to the façade while reinstatement works could be programmed.

When one of the owners would not engage with the council to assume their responsibility, the authority instructed a contractor to erect scaffolding to protect the public from falling masonry and potential collapse of the façade.

The council spokeswoman said while one owner remains uncontactable, it has not affected progress on site.

Dell McClurg, who chairs Merkinch Community Council previously said the scaffolding-clad building had been “dragging the place down”.

She said local people had felt “in limbo” waiting for the premises to finally be repaired.

The area is busy with shoppers and walkers heading to the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve and Carnac Point.

The costs for reinstatement of the building was previously estimated at more than £140,000.

Building legislation allows the council to recover any costs incurred in making a building safe.

