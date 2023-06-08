More than two years on, repairs to damaged Inverness building almost complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

More than two years on, repairs to damaged Inverness building almost complete

Scaffolding finally removed from premises that were struck by a car

By John Ross
The building is now nearing completion
The building is now nearing completion

Repairs to a building said to be “dragging down” an area of Inverness are nearing completion more than two years after being damaged.

Scaffolding that has covered the premises at the corner of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road since January 2021 has now been removed.

The building, formerly occupied by bookmaker William Hill with flats above, was damaged after being struck by a car.

Highland Council faced problems making progress restoring and re-opening the premises.

Remedial work to reinstate the façade started last September and was due to be completed in April.

Dangerous building notice issued

A council spokeswoman said the work was now 95% completed and is scheduled to be finished by June 23.

Following the damage, the council issued a dangerous building notice on each of the two owners to construct temporary shoring to the façade while reinstatement works could be programmed.

When one of the owners would not engage with the council to assume their responsibility, the authority instructed a contractor to erect scaffolding to protect the public from falling masonry and potential collapse of the façade.

The council spokeswoman said while one owner remains uncontactable, it has not affected progress on site.

The Inverness building was previously covered in scaffolding, which has now been removed as repairs near completion.

Dell McClurg, who chairs Merkinch Community Council previously said the scaffolding-clad building had been “dragging the place down”.

She said local people had felt “in limbo” waiting for the premises to finally be repaired.

The area is busy with shoppers and walkers heading to the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve and Carnac Point.

The costs for reinstatement of the building was previously estimated at more than  £140,000.

Building legislation allows the council to recover any costs incurred in making a building safe.

