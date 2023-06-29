Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband’s diagnosis

Jo Blair wants to help fund brain tumour research after her husband Stewart suffered multiple seizures due to a tumour on his brain.

By Ross Hempseed
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.

An Inverness school teacher has released an album to raise funds for brain tumour research after a tumour was found on her husband’s brain.

Jo Blair, an additional support teacher at Inverness Royal Academy, and a keen musician, has released an album, Green Tree, with the proceeds going to Brain Tumour Research.

Her husband Stewart Blair was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma in November 2013 after suffering an unexpected seizure.

Mr Blair, who lives in Boat of Garten, was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for an MRI scan but suffered two more seizures on the way before doctors uncovered a tumour on his brain.

Surgeons were able to remove 80% of the tumour during an awake craniotomy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and following a week in intensive care, Mr Blair was able to go home.

Jo Blair (left) and Stewart with their daughters Mairi and Louise. Image: Brain Tumour Research.

However, in January 2021, a scan showed that the tumour had returned for which Mr Blair underwent 15 months of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiotherapy.

Mrs Blair said: “Even though he looked ok, I could see Stewart was not the same after surgery.

“His memory was affected; I would come home after work and he would be sitting watching TV with three cups of tea next to him because he’d forgotten them.

“His sense of humour also disappeared, which was really hard because that was such a part of him.

“It took two years of recovery before I recognised the Stewart I knew, and it was so lovely when his sense of humour returned.”

‘We both just want to go for it’

Mr Blair continues to have regular check-ups and has been stable as of his last check-up, three weeks ago.

Commenting on the new album, Mrs Blair said: “I’ve always written songs and made music so I have released my first ever album, a mix of folk and country – with a Scottish twist.

“I’m doing this not just for Stewart but for everyone who has been affected by this devastating disease.

“The situation for brain tumours is really bad. There is so little funding from the government which means there is so little research, it’s shocking. The treatments are aggressive and only prolong life, there is no cure.

“We’re very aware it will grow back but life is for living so we both just want to go for it and enjoy it.

“We don’t want to dwell on things too much because that’s a waste of time.”

To purchase and download the album, Green Tree, click here.

More from Press and Journal

Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…
Elon Musk (left) and Mark Zuckerberg say they are planning to take part in a cage fight
Catherine Deveney: Forget Musk v Zuckerberg - I'm backing Prince Harry