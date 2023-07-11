Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an ‘opportunity’ to meet the Inverness provost?

Inverness Highland Games return this weekend – and attendees are being offered an experience with a difference.

As well as the usual heavyweight, athletics, piping and dancing competitions, members of the public can enjoy a lunch in the civic tent – for £75.

The price includes meeting Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair, ringside seats for the games and lunch in the civic tent.

While Mrs Campbell Sinclair argued the cost will go towards the whole event breaking even, others say it is elitism and paying to have “an opportunity” with the civic head of the council.

Mrs Campbell-Sinclair said she would do anything that she could to make sure the games “broke even” and the fundraising Civic Tent would help other events in the city go ahead.

An advert for the Civic Tent on social media, read: “Brand new for 2023.

“Come and have a delightful time with us and the provost in our exclusive Civic Tent.

“You’ll get to enjoy a private lunch and have a great view of all the action happening on the field.”

People have shared the link, with one woman writing: “Is it just me, or is this a bit, well, tacky? And a bit undermining of the principle of transparent and accessible local democracy?”

A woman replied saying: “I think it’s the Captain’s Table principle and OK as a fundraiser, if rather poorly worded.

“Help our provost raise funds for the Highland Games through this exclusive lunch’ blah blah might have been better?”

Another said: “Oh for God’s sake… Yet more elitist events. What happened to democracy? The common people, the common good fund? Or is it just yet more events, projects etc for those in charge?”

Councillor Kate MacLean shared the page, saying: “Tables still available.”

What’s included in your Highland Games ticket?

Entry to the games

Table inside the civic tent

Event programme

Welcome glass of fizz

Three-course lunch, including wine for the table

“Opportunity to meet the provost”

Tables of 10 are available at a price of £75 per person.

Mrs Campbell-Sinclair said that large organisations had already paid for tickets and she would be delighted if the Inverness Highland Games was able to break even as a result of such initiatives.

She said: “We have the Inverness Common Good Fund that is there to support events, but we still need them to break even so that other events can go ahead.

“I am the chieftain of the games, and there has long been a chieftain’s tent at Inverness Highland Games.

‘I will be out and about meeting everyone’

“Far from it being exclusive, I will be out and about meeting everyone I can at the Highland games, as I always do. It is a great day and I am encouraging everyone to come.”

She continued: “I am excited about this year’s Highland Games, it is going to be a great day for all the family. If we want events to continue, people need to support them. If this event is a success, after a difficult time post Covid, then we will be able to run our other events such as Halloween, Bonfire Night and the annual New Year event.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said that all the money from the sales of tickets would be given back to the Common Good Fund.

Tables can be booked by contacting info@blackorchidevents.com

Inverness Highland Games takes place on Saturday at Bught Park, with entrance tickets priced at £10. Tickets for an evening ceilidh from 7pm are £15.