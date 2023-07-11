Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an ‘opportunity’ to meet the Inverness provost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an ‘opportunity’ to meet the Inverness provost?

Inverness Highland Games returns on Saturday - with a unique fundraiser organised to help it 'break even'

By Louise Glen
Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games.
Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games. Including charging £75 to have a seat inhe Civic Tent. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Inverness Highland Games return this weekend – and attendees are being offered an experience with a difference.

As well as the usual heavyweight, athletics, piping and dancing competitions, members of the public can enjoy a lunch in the civic tent – for £75.

The price includes meeting Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair, ringside seats for the games and lunch in the civic tent.

While Mrs Campbell Sinclair argued the cost will go towards the whole event breaking even, others say it is elitism and paying to have “an opportunity” with the civic head of the council.

Mrs Campbell-Sinclair said she would do anything that she could to make sure the games “broke even” and the fundraising Civic Tent would help other events in the city go ahead.

Inverness provost with world Champion brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman.
Inverness provost with world Champion brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

An advert for the Civic Tent on social media, read: “Brand new for  2023.

“Come and have a delightful time with us and the provost in our exclusive Civic Tent.

“You’ll get to enjoy a private lunch and have a great view of all the action happening on the field.”

People have shared the link, with one woman writing: “Is it just me, or is this a bit, well, tacky? And a bit undermining of the principle of transparent and accessible local democracy?”

A woman replied saying: “I think it’s the Captain’s Table principle and OK as a fundraiser, if rather poorly worded.

“Help our provost raise funds for the Highland Games through this exclusive lunch’ blah blah might have been better?”

Another said: “Oh for God’s sake… Yet more elitist events. What happened to democracy? The common people, the common good fund? Or is it just yet more events, projects etc for those in charge?”

Councillor Kate MacLean shared the page, saying: “Tables still available.”

What’s included in your Highland Games ticket?

  • Entry to the games
  • Table inside the civic tent
  • Event programme
  • Welcome glass of fizz
  • Three-course lunch, including wine for the table
  • “Opportunity to meet the provost”

    Schoolchildren were given a rousing welcome in 2022 by the Gordonstoun Pipe Band. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Tables of 10 are available at a price of £75 per person.

Mrs Campbell-Sinclair said that large organisations had already paid for tickets and she would be delighted if the Inverness Highland Games was able to break even as a result of such initiatives.

She said: “We have the Inverness Common Good Fund that is there to support events, but we still need them to break even so that other events can go ahead.

“I am the chieftain of the games, and there has long been a chieftain’s tent at Inverness Highland Games.

‘I will be out and about meeting everyone’

“Far from it being exclusive, I will be out and about meeting everyone I can at the Highland games, as I always do. It is a great day and I am encouraging everyone to come.”

She continued: “I am excited about this year’s Highland Games, it is going to be a great day for all the family. If we want events to continue, people need to support them. If this event is a success, after a difficult time post Covid, then we will be able to run our other events such as Halloween, Bonfire Night and the annual New Year event.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said that all the money from the sales of tickets would be given back to the Common Good Fund.

Neilly Elliot competing at the Inverness Highland Games in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tables can be booked by contacting info@blackorchidevents.com

Inverness Highland Games takes place on Saturday at Bught Park, with entrance tickets priced at £10. Tickets for an evening ceilidh from 7pm are £15.

 

