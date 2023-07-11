Princess Diana’s former bodyguard puts elegant Elgin home on the market for £599,000 

Home is certainly a safe haven at Riverdale, the charming Elgin property where Lee Sansum, a world-famous bodyguard and martial arts expert, lives.

In a job that has taken him all over the world, protecting the likes of the late Princess Diana and Hollywood heavyweights such as Tom Cruise and Syvester Stallone, his beautiful five-bedroom home in Elgin has always been where he lays his hat.

But after 21 years at the resplendent retreat he shares with his wife Kate, who teaches health and fitness classes, and their children, the time has come for the family to embark on an exciting new chapter in Lossiemouth.

Although sad to be moving on from their amazing property, Kate says they will leave with many happy memories.

“This has been a perfect place to bring up our children,” says Kate.

“We enjoy the open space in the garden, in which we have had many Nerf gun wars, the hot tub which is where our twins learned to swim, and the hand-reared chickens.

“The bike path and rugby pitches behind the house all hold special memories.”

Elegant Elgin home with glorious garden

Enjoying a tranquil yet central location in Oldmills Road, in the west end of Elgin, it’s the breathtaking gardens that will instantly draw the eye.

From the fruit trees, vegetable plot and chicken coops to the hot tub, patio areas and outbuildings, the garden has been designed for al fresco entertaining.

And when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, the secluded summer house is the perfect retreat.

Relaxation and rejuvenation is taken to an even deeper level by the large pond and jetty.

“The house sits in an acre of mature grounds with the greenery enjoyed out of every window yet we can walk to town and the kids can walk to the leisure centre without even crossing a road,” says Kate.

“Lee’s passion is his large pond which he first created in 2004 but then completely renovated during lockdown.

“You can now sit and dangle your feet in the water from a jetty he created with the kids.”

Party pad

Describing it as a “party house” the property’s spacious interior is also sure to impress.

“We first came to Riverdale for a party with our dear friends Michael and Diana Baxter,” says Kate.

“We fell in love with it and eventually bought the property from them.

“We loved the family space in the house, it’s a party house!”

A grand entrance is guaranteed as a fabulous hall with a feature staircase and picture windows sets a stylish tone.

The good vibes continue in the large living room where patio doors lead out to the garden and a multi fuel stove adds warmth during the colder winter months.

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the open plan dining/lounge room is perfect for spending quality time with the family.

From here double doors lead out to the garden and to the spacious modern breakfasting kitchen where there is a plethora of storage space as well as a gas range cooker, American style fridge freezer and dishwasher.

Throughout the years, Kate and Lee have enjoyed hosting parties at their beautiful home.

“We are known for our parties, from ceilidh dancing to a salsa party to Vietnam themes, they have all taken place here as we can invite 60 people comfortably, why not share the joy,” says Kate.

Work up a sweat at the home gym

The couple have also renovated the house, adding a new kitchen, bathroom, fireplace and an en suite bedroom downstairs.

From the kitchen is a utility room with a door out to the back garden, a separate toilet and a large gym/studio room.

Working out in their home gym is something the couple will miss.

“We will miss the gym and the giant hot tub as we have spent many hours as a family in both,” says Kate.

Space for a library, snug or office

And whether it’s accommodating a large family or guests, the property has five dreamy bedrooms to choose from.

Two of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, one of which is on the ground floor.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with loads of storage space as well as three further bedrooms, a shower room, storage rooms/cupboard and a useful space to the side at the top of the stairs.

This area faces towards the picture windows and is a perfect space for a library, snug or office area.

The house is also environmentally friendly.

“I think the house will appeal to people who care about their carbon footprint as we have invested in solar panels, and air source heat pumps to make the property a B rating for energy efficiency,” says Kate.

To book a viewing

Riverdale, Oldmills Road, Morayshire, is on the market for offers over £599,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Deena Aranci at Compass Estates on 07486 083953 or 01343 357575 or email deena@compassestates.uk or check out the website compassestates.uk

