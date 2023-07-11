Princess Diana’s former bodyguard puts elegant Elgin home on the market for £599,000 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Diana’s former bodyguard puts elegant Elgin home on the market for £599,000 

Lee Sansum and his wife Kate have loved everything about their wonderful home but says the time is right to move on.

By Rosemary Lowne
Princess Diana's former bodyguard Lee Sansum puts his Elgin house on the market
Lee Sansum and his wife Kate say their Elgin home has been a relaxing retreat. Image: Kate Sansum

Home is certainly a safe haven at Riverdale, the charming Elgin property where Lee Sansum, a world-famous bodyguard and martial arts expert, lives.

In a job that has taken him all over the world, protecting the likes of the late Princess Diana and Hollywood heavyweights such as Tom Cruise and Syvester Stallone, his beautiful five-bedroom home in Elgin has always been where he lays his hat.

Exterior of Princess Diana's former bodyguard Lee Sansum's home in Elgin.
Lee Sansum and his wife Kate say their home has been filled with love and laughter. Image: Compass Estates

But after 21 years at the resplendent retreat he shares with his wife Kate, who teaches health and fitness classes, and their children, the time has come for the family to embark on an exciting new chapter in Lossiemouth.

Although sad to be moving on from their amazing property, Kate says they will leave with many happy memories.

“This has been a perfect place to bring up our children,” says Kate.

“We enjoy the open space in the garden, in which we have had many Nerf gun wars, the hot tub which is where our twins learned to swim, and the hand-reared chickens.

“The bike path and rugby pitches behind the house all hold special memories.”

Elegant Elgin home with glorious garden

Enjoying a tranquil yet central location in Oldmills Road, in the west end of Elgin, it’s the breathtaking gardens that will instantly draw the eye.

From the fruit trees, vegetable plot and chicken coops to the hot tub, patio areas and outbuildings, the garden has been designed for al fresco entertaining.

And when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, the secluded summer house is the perfect retreat.

Relaxation and rejuvenation is taken to an even deeper level by the large pond and jetty.

Serene garden with lake outside the Elgin property.
Escape the stresses and strains of every day life in this al fresco sanctuary. Image: Compass Estates

“The house sits in an acre of mature grounds with the greenery enjoyed out of every window yet we can walk to town and the kids can walk to the leisure centre without even crossing a road,” says Kate.

“Lee’s passion is his large pond which he first created in 2004 but then completely renovated during lockdown.

“You can now sit and dangle your feet in the water from a jetty he created with the kids.”

Garden house behind Lee Sansum's home.
Enjoy summer all year round in this fantastic garden house. Image: Compass Estates

Party pad

Describing it as a “party house” the property’s spacious interior is also sure to impress.

“We first came to Riverdale for a party with our dear friends Michael and Diana Baxter,” says Kate.

“We fell in love with it and eventually bought the property from them.

“We loved the family space in the house, it’s a party house!”

A grand entrance is guaranteed as a fabulous hall with a feature staircase and picture windows sets a stylish tone.

The good vibes continue in the large living room where patio doors lead out to the garden and a multi fuel stove adds warmth during the colder winter months.

Spacious kitchen with a peninsula.
They do say the party is always in the kitchen and that is certainly the case at Riverdale. Image: Compass Estates

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the open plan dining/lounge room is perfect for spending quality time with the family.

From here double doors lead out to the garden and to the spacious modern breakfasting kitchen where there is a plethora of storage space as well as a gas range cooker, American style fridge freezer and dishwasher.

Throughout the years, Kate and Lee have enjoyed hosting parties at their beautiful home.

“We are known for our parties, from ceilidh dancing to a salsa party to Vietnam themes, they have all taken place here as we can invite 60 people comfortably, why not share the joy,” says Kate.

Sitting area inside the home.
The glorious garden grounds can be indoors from the inside. Image: Compass Estates

Work up a sweat at the home gym

The couple have also renovated the house, adding a new kitchen, bathroom, fireplace and an en suite bedroom downstairs.

From the kitchen is a utility room with a door out to the back garden, a separate toilet and a large gym/studio room.

Working out in their home gym is something the couple will miss.

“We will miss the gym and the giant hot tub as we have spent many hours as a family in both,” says Kate.

Home gym inside Lee Sansum's Elgin property.
This space is perfect for working out. Image: Compass Estates

Space for a library, snug or office

And whether it’s accommodating a large family or guests, the property has five dreamy bedrooms to choose from.

Two of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, one of which is on the ground floor.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with loads of storage space as well as three further bedrooms, a shower room, storage rooms/cupboard and a useful space to the side at the top of the stairs.

This area faces towards the picture windows and is a perfect space for a library, snug or office area.

The house is also environmentally friendly.

Dining area inside the Oldmills Road property.
Family meals can be savoured in the dining area of the Oldmills Road home. Image: Compass Estates

“I think the house will appeal to people who care about their carbon footprint as we have invested in solar panels, and air source heat pumps to make the property a B rating for energy efficiency,” says Kate.

To book a viewing

Riverdale, Oldmills Road, Morayshire, is on the market for offers over £599,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Deena Aranci at Compass Estates on 07486 083953 or 01343 357575 or email deena@compassestates.uk or check out the website compassestates.uk

