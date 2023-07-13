Chit Chat cafe and deli in Inverness closes unexpectedly

A popular cafe and deli in Inverness has unexpectedly closed its doors.

Chit Chat, located on Culcabock Road in the Drakies area of the city has announced on social media they were closing with immediate effect.

It is a popular eatery and delicatessen close to Raigmore Hospital and offers a wide-variety of coffee, milkshakes, sweet treats and food.

Also offering takeaway, it has been a hit with hospital staff as it offers an NHS discount.

In a statement to social media, Claire Shewan, who runs the family business, wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that Chit Chat deli will be closed with immediate effect until further notice.”

Chit Chat closure due to ‘legal reasons’

Ms Shewan said the decision is due to “legal reasons” that were outwith her control and went on to confirm if people had an existing booking that it would be honoured.

People commented on the post voicing their disappointment over the closure.

Sandra Campbell wrote: “Sad to hear this. I’ve only been once but thought it was lovely.”

Leanne McPherson wrote: “Glad we made it yesterday, but will definitely be back as food was fab and staff were lovely.”

Fiona Gard commented: “Sorry to hear this, I’ve been a few times – lovely little cafe.”

Phil Stewart said: “Very sorry to hear this after just finding you.”

Chit Chat have been contacted for comment.