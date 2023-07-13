‘Breaks my heart’: P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure

Hundreds of readers have shared their heartbreak that Aberdeen’s popular Doonies Farm will close next month.

The rare breeds farm has long been a family favourite, but owners yesterday confirmed it will shut for the last time on August 21.

The closure is the result of the new multi-million-pound Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) being built.

Graham Lennox, who runs the 134-acre site with his wife Deborah, confirmed their lease will run out on August 21 – with most of the animals sent to a rare breeds auction in England.

Some will be retained by local breeders.

‘Don’t understand why this needs to be done’

Scores of Press and Journal and Evening Express readers have shared their thoughts on the closure, describing it as “heartbreaking” and “an utter disgrace”.

Taking to Facebook, Louise Smith wrote: “Aww this is sad. I have a lot of happy childhood memories at Doonies Farm”.

Janet Askew added: “How very sad”.

While Elaine Kirton wrote: “This is so sad, me and my sister used to go here as kids, and we’ve always taken our kids over the years. Great memories, so much places closing in Aberdeen, it’s a shame for the kids and families that enjoy all these places”.

‘It’s disgusting’

Mr Lennox previously told The P&J had had spoken to Aberdeen City Council about relocating the farm, but has heard nothing further.

Heartbroken Linda Anne Duck wrote: “Breaks my heart. I love this place. Great place to go to chill and relax with all the animals.”

Emma Scott commented: “This is disgusting, I’m sure the council have plenty other locations they could use for their energy transition zone. We spent many happy times there when my son was little.”

Charles Lornie posted: “You would think that the council would offer alternative premises for them to carry on the good work they do”.

Hundreds sign petition to stop the closure

Many readers said they had signed the petition to halt the closure, while reflecting on the other facilities Aberdeen has lost this year – such as Bucksburn Swimming Pool and multiple libraries.

Karen D Gammie wrote: “What a disgrace, the current council is ruining Aberdeen, there will be nothing left to do soon in Aberdeen between swimming pool closures and now this. Sad days.”

Wilma McDougall added: “So so sad. Don’t understand why this needs to be done.”

Nearly 900 people have signed the petition, which describes the closure of Doonies as a “devastating loss” for the city.

The petition states: “The farm provides a unique opportunity for children to learn about agriculture, animal care and environmental stewardship. It also serves as an important gathering place for families and friends to enjoy outdoor activities together.

“Furthermore, Doonies Farm plays an important role in promoting sustainable agriculture practices in the region. By closing the farm, we risk losing valuable knowledge and expertise that could benefit our local food system.

“We urge those responsible to reconsider their decision to close Doonies Farm. We believe that with proper support from the community and local government, this valuable resource can continue to thrive.”

Supporters of the petition described the closure as a “crying shame” and argued that for many Aberdeen children, Doonies is their only chance to get up close to animals.

Susan Montgomery wrote: “For city dwelling children this may be the only opportunity they get to see farm animals. There will be nothing for families in Aberdeen soon – swimming pools, libraries and now this. Absolute disgrace.”

Hannah Stanger posted: “Doonies Farm has always been such a treat to go to as a child myself and now for my children. It’s sad to see Aberdeen slowing turning into a concrete jungle.”