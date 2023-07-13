‘Breaks my heart’: P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Breaks my heart’: P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure

Supporters of Doonies Farm have said it is a "crying shame" the attraction is closing to make way for an energy transition zone.

By Shanay Taylor
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm, Graham Lennox been left in the dark about his farm's future due to the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone plans. Image: Scott Baxter 09/06/2021.

Hundreds of readers have shared their heartbreak that Aberdeen’s popular Doonies Farm will close next month.

The rare breeds farm has long been a family favourite, but owners yesterday confirmed it will shut for the last time on August 21.

The closure is the result of the new multi-million-pound Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) being built.

Graham Lennox, who runs the 134-acre site with his wife Deborah, confirmed their lease will run out on August 21 – with most of the animals sent to a rare breeds auction in England.

Some will be retained by local breeders.

Graham Lennox with sheep and farmland in the background.
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has been run by Graham Lennox and his wife since 1994. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Don’t understand why this needs to be done’

Scores of Press and Journal and Evening Express readers have shared their thoughts on the closure, describing it as “heartbreaking” and “an utter disgrace”.

Taking to Facebook, Louise Smith wrote: “Aww this is sad. I have a lot of happy childhood memories at Doonies Farm”.

Janet Askew added: “How very sad”.

While Elaine Kirton wrote: “This is so sad, me and my sister used to go here as kids, and we’ve always taken our kids over the years. Great memories, so much places closing in Aberdeen, it’s a shame for the kids and families that enjoy all these places”.

Graham Lennox runs Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm, Graham Lennox been left in the dark about his farm’s future due to the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone plans. Image: by Kenny Elrick 02/03/2021

‘It’s disgusting’

Mr Lennox previously told The P&J had had spoken to Aberdeen City Council about relocating the farm, but has heard nothing further.

Heartbroken Linda Anne Duck wrote: “Breaks my heart. I love this place. Great place to go to chill and relax with all the animals.”

Emma Scott commented: “This is disgusting, I’m sure the council have plenty other locations they could use for their energy transition zone. We spent many happy times there when my son was little.”

Charles Lornie posted: “You would think that the council would offer alternative premises for them to carry on the good work they do”.

Hundreds sign petition to stop the closure

Many readers said they had signed the petition to halt the closure, while reflecting on the other facilities Aberdeen has lost this year – such as Bucksburn Swimming Pool and multiple libraries.

Karen D Gammie wrote: “What a disgrace, the current council is ruining Aberdeen, there will be nothing left to do soon in Aberdeen between swimming pool closures and now this. Sad days.”

Wilma McDougall added: “So so sad. Don’t understand why this needs to be done.”

Nearly 900 people have signed the petition, which describes the closure of Doonies as a “devastating loss” for the city.

The petition states: “The farm provides a unique opportunity for children to learn about agriculture, animal care and environmental stewardship. It also serves as an important gathering place for families and friends to enjoy outdoor activities together.

“Furthermore, Doonies Farm plays an important role in promoting sustainable agriculture practices in the region. By closing the farm, we risk losing valuable knowledge and expertise that could benefit our local food system.

“We urge those responsible to reconsider their decision to close Doonies Farm. We believe that with proper support from the community and local government, this valuable resource can continue to thrive.”

Supporters of the petition described the closure as a “crying shame” and argued that for many Aberdeen children, Doonies is their only chance to get up close to animals.

Susan Montgomery wrote: “For city dwelling children this may be the only opportunity they get to see farm animals. There will be nothing for families in Aberdeen soon – swimming pools, libraries and now this. Absolute disgrace.”

Hannah Stanger posted: “Doonies Farm has always been such a treat to go to as a child myself and now for my children. It’s sad to see Aberdeen slowing turning into a concrete jungle.”

