Home News Inverness

‘An absolute legend of northern golf’: Tributes pour in for Inverness golfer Stevie McIntosh

The death has sent shockwaves through the sporting community.

By Michelle Henderson
Head shot of Mr McIntosh beside an image of him playing golf.
Stevie McIntosh died during a golf competition in Carrbridge at the weekend. Image: Innes Simpson.

Highland golfers have been paying tribute to ‘legendary’ player Stevie McIntosh following his sudden death in Carrbridge at the weekend.

Mr McIntosh, course manager and head greenkeeper at Kings Golf Club in Inverness fell ill whilst competing in the Stewart Taylor Gents open at Carrbridge Golf Club on Saturday.

First aiders and paramedics rushed to his aid, but despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

His death has sent shockwaves through the golfing community with fellow players and colleagues paying tribute to a “true gentleman”.

Muir of Ord Gold Club remembers championship golfer

For more than four decades, Mr McIntosh was a member of Muir of Ord Gold Club.

In the early 1980s, he took on the role of head greenkeeper; one he held until 1996.

Stevie McIntosh dressed in a red shirt and great jumper waving.
Tributes have been pouring in for Mr McIntosh, with many describing him as a true gentleman. Image: Innes Simpson

Over his 40-year tenure, he helped to put the Highland club on the map, by winning a host of competitions and accolades.

Club manager John Forbes paid tribute to Mr McIntosh’s exceptional talents.

In a statement, he said: “We all at Muir of Ord Golf Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stevie McIntosh.

“Stevie was a member of Muir of Ord Golf Club for over 40 years and also was a member of staff as he started with us as an apprentice greenkeeper in the early 1980s and remained as a greenkeeper with us until 1996.

“He was an exceptionally talented golfer who represented Muir of Ord Golf Club in many competitions.

“He was part of our Northern Counties Cup winning teams in 1986 and 1987, a north of Scotland champion twice in 1987 and 1990, north district champion four times and was our club champion five times along with many other successes.

“We wish to convey our deepest condolences to Stevie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

‘Tributes pour in for ‘legend of northern golf’

Upon leaving Muir of Ord, he went on to take up a post as course manager at Kings Golf Club in Inverness, overseeing the upkeep and maintenance of the club’s 18-hole course.

In a statement issued to Kings Golf Club members, devastated officials said their thoughts are with Mr McIntosh’s family.

They said: “It is with great sadness that Kings Golf Club have to announce the devastating news of the sudden passing of course manager Stevie McIntosh.

“Our condolences are with Linda and the McIntosh family.”

Mr McIntosh was appointed course manager and head greenkeeper at Kings Golf Club in Inverness, Image: Innes Simpson.

Fellow players have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to Mr McIntosh, describing him as a “great golfer” and a “fantastic guy”.

Kenny Hutton described him as the “absolute legend of northern golf.”

He wrote: “Huge loss for Muir of Ord Golf Club, Kings Course in Inverness, and all his friends and family. RIP Stevie.

“One of the most natural golfing talents I’ve ever seen.”

Graeme A Dunnett fondly remembers playing Mr McIntosh at Muir of Ord Golf Club.

He wrote: “A great guy. Played with and against him back in the late 70s and early 80s when he played out of Muir. Deepest condolences to his family.”

Rennie Spence added: “RIP Stevie, A gentleman and a great golfer, I had the privilege of playing with him at Newtonmore when he won our 36-hole open.”

