Rothes sign former Caley Thistle youngster Duncan Proudfoot, while Elgin City youngster Ben Cormack returns on loan to Clachnacuddin

Rothes have signed former Caley Thistle forward Duncan Proudfoot on a one-year deal.

Proudfoot came through Inverness’ youth system, making his only senior appearance in last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Hamilton Accies.

Since leaving Caledonian Stadium, the 18-year-old joined up with the Speysiders during pre-season and made his debut for Ross Jack’s side in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Banks O’ Dee.

Clachnacuddin have also strengthened their squad, after Elgin City defender Ben Cormack returned for a second loan spell.

Cormack enjoyed a successful stint at Grant Street Park last term, which culminated in him winning the club’s young player of the season award.

He joins Lewis Mitchell and Troy Cooper in signing for the Lilywhites, who have confirmed Gary Warren will no longer be available for selection due to a change in work commitments.