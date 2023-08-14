Rothes sign former Caley Thistle youngster Duncan Proudfoot, while Elgin City youngster Ben Cormack returns on loan to Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes sign former Caley Thistle youngster Duncan Proudfoot, while Elgin City youngster Ben Cormack returns on loan to Clachnacuddin

Rothes and Clachnacuddin have both strengthened their squads.

By Andy Skinner
Duncan Proudfoot in action for Caley Thistle against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Duncan Proudfoot in action for Caley Thistle against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Rothes have signed former Caley Thistle forward Duncan Proudfoot on a one-year deal.

Proudfoot came through Inverness’ youth system, making his only senior appearance in last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Hamilton Accies.

Since leaving Caledonian Stadium, the 18-year-old joined up with the Speysiders during pre-season and made his debut for Ross Jack’s side in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Banks O’ Dee.

Clachnacuddin have also strengthened their squad, after Elgin City defender Ben Cormack returned for a second loan spell.

Clachnacddin player trying to stop football crossing the line into goal.
Lilywhites in action.

Cormack enjoyed a successful stint at Grant Street Park last term, which culminated in him winning the club’s young player of the season award.

He joins Lewis Mitchell and Troy Cooper in signing for the Lilywhites, who have confirmed Gary Warren will no longer be available for selection due to a change in work commitments.

