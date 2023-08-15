Friends of golfer Stevie McIntosh pay tribute to ‘larger-than-life character’

Friends of Inverness golfer Stevie McIntosh says his death has left a hole in their lives that “will never be filled”.

Tributes have been pouring in for the golfer since news of his death broke on Saturday.

Mr McIntosh died after falling ill at a men’s open competition at Carrbridge Golf Club.

Members of the golfing community described him as a “gentleman and a great golfer” while paying tribute to his unrivalled talents on the course.

Close friends of Mr McIntosh have today shared a touching tribute, describing him as a ‘larger-than-life’ character’ always up for a laugh.

‘His ideal day involved pints, food and golf’

In a statement, they said: “Stevie was a larger-than-life character in more ways than one.

“His shadow would encapsulate all regarding golf, greenkeeping and general mischief. Whatever you were doing in a day with Stevie, you knew you were going to be laughing from start to finish.

“A hugely popular figure throughout the golfing industry in the north of Scotland, he is going to be sorely missed.

“The villages of Beauly and Muir of Ord have lost another legend and we know Big Herch, Mark Walker and Stevie will be having a dram and a craic wherever they are.

“We are left with massive Stevie Mac-shaped hole in our lives which will never be filled.”

They added: “His ideal day involved pints, food and golf or a music gig with friends. Away from the course he spent a lot of time listening to music and travelling to different cities to watch bands with his long-time partner Linda.

“He was an avid shinty follower and enjoyed weekly walks in and around Beauly and Muir of Ord with his close friends from the villages putting the world to rights.”

Described as a ‘legend of northern golf’, Mr McIntosh left his mark on the sport.

Over the last three decades, he competed in countless competitions winning a host of accolades and titles.

For more than four decades, he was a proud member of Muir of Ord Golf Club before joining King’s Golf Club in Inverness.

While taking on his duties as head greenkeeper and course manager, he helped to inspire the next generation by teaching them the tricks of the trade.

‘Being a plus handicap golfer did not stop Stevie’

However, his fellow golfers said his ability to overcome his impairment helped him achieve unrivalled success on the green.

His friends added: “His golf prowess was unrivalled, winning more amateur trophies in the north of Scotland in the last 30 years than any other.

“Having many run-ins with Scottish Golf Union (SGU) Scotland team selectors, Stevie thrived on the fact he played the game differently, and this didn’t always help in the selection process for international recognition.

“Being a plus handicap golfer did not stop Stevie from doing what he loved best, getting the craic with his mates.

“Although Stevie played golf at the highest amateur level you can play, he did not mind what level of golf you were playing as long as you were happy with a laugh and a craic during the round.

“He would quite happily play golf anywhere with anyone, as long as it involved a pint, and you didn’t take yourself or your golf too seriously.”