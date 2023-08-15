Friends of golfer Stevie McIntosh pay tribute to ‘larger-than-life character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Friends of golfer Stevie McIntosh pay tribute to ‘larger-than-life character’

Mr McIntosh died after falling ill at a men’s open competition at Carrbridge Golf Club.

By Michelle Henderson
Stevie McIntosh dressed in a red shirt and great jumper waving.
Tributes have been pouring in for Mr McIntosh, with many describing him as a true gentleman. Image: Innes Simpson

Friends of Inverness golfer Stevie McIntosh says his death has left a hole in their lives that “will never be filled”.

Tributes have been pouring in for the golfer since news of his death broke on Saturday.

Mr McIntosh died after falling ill at a men’s open competition at Carrbridge Golf Club.

Members of the golfing community described him as a “gentleman and a great golfer” while paying tribute to his unrivalled talents on the course.

Close friends of Mr McIntosh have today shared a touching tribute, describing him as a ‘larger-than-life’ character’ always up for a laugh.

‘His ideal day involved pints, food and golf’

In a statement, they said: “Stevie was a larger-than-life character in more ways than one.

“His shadow would encapsulate all regarding golf, greenkeeping and general mischief. Whatever you were doing in a day with Stevie, you knew you were going to be laughing from start to finish.

“A hugely popular figure throughout the golfing industry in the north of Scotland, he is going to be sorely missed.

“The villages of Beauly and Muir of Ord have lost another legend and we know Big Herch, Mark Walker and Stevie will be having a dram and a craic wherever they are.

“We are left with massive Stevie Mac-shaped hole in our lives which will never be filled.”

Mr McIntosh playing golf.
Mr McIntosh achieved unrivalled success over the last three decades. Image: Innes Simpson.

They added: “His ideal day involved pints, food and golf or a music gig with friends. Away from the course he spent a lot of time listening to music and travelling to different cities to watch bands with his long-time partner Linda.

“He was an avid shinty follower and enjoyed weekly walks in and around Beauly and Muir of Ord with his close friends from the villages putting the world to rights.”

Described as a ‘legend of northern golf’, Mr McIntosh left his mark on the sport.

Over the last three decades, he competed in countless competitions winning a host of accolades and titles.

For more than four decades, he was a proud member of Muir of Ord Golf Club before joining King’s Golf Club in Inverness.

While taking on his duties as head greenkeeper and course manager, he helped to inspire the next generation by teaching them the tricks of the trade.

‘Being a plus handicap golfer did not stop Stevie’

However, his fellow golfers said his ability to overcome his impairment helped him achieve unrivalled success on the green.

His friends added: “His golf prowess was unrivalled, winning more amateur trophies in the north of Scotland in the last 30 years than any other.

“Having many run-ins with Scottish Golf Union (SGU) Scotland team selectors, Stevie thrived on the fact he played the game differently, and this didn’t always help in the selection process for international recognition.

Headshot of Stevie McIntosh with brown hair and a pink shirt.
Friends of Mr McIntosh says he was always up for a launch, both on and off the green. Image: Innes Simpson

“Being a plus handicap golfer did not stop Stevie from doing what he loved best, getting the craic with his mates.

“Although Stevie played golf at the highest amateur level you can play, he did not mind what level of golf you were playing as long as you were happy with a laugh and a craic during the round.

“He would quite happily play golf anywhere with anyone, as long as it involved a pint, and you didn’t take yourself or your golf too seriously.”

More from Inverness

Belladrum festival 2023
Belladrum to charge £12 per vehicle to prevent repeat of 2023 traffic queues
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
Blan Bremner and her husband have been bothered by a pulsating noise for five years. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It’s pinging through my body': Is modern technology making this woman and her husband…
Head shot of Mr McIntosh beside an image of him playing golf.
'An absolute legend of northern golf': Tributes pour in for Inverness golfer Stevie McIntosh
George Gunn carried out the study as part as part of his undergraduate dissertation at UHI Inverness
Inverness is 3.5C hotter than rural Highlands - is it down to closely-packed housing…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. John Macleod appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court via videolink for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Picture shows; Inverness lorry driver John Macleod and police at the scene of the accident in Crown Street, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman lost leg after being knocked down by over-the-limit lorry driver
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Headshot of Connie Gordon with shoulder length blonde hair.
Concerns grow for missing 32-year-old Inverness woman
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Woman pulled pint glass from waistband and threw it at officer's face
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in…