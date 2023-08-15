Gallery: Actor James Nesbitt and pals play round at Trump International Golf Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Actor James Nesbitt and pals play round at Trump International Golf Links

The Cold Feet and Hobbit star took to the course in Aberdeenshire.

Actor James Nesbitt at Trump International Golf Links on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ryan Cryle

Actor James Nesbitt was among a group of high-rollers playing Aberdeenshire’s Trump International Golf Links on Tuesday.

The Northern Irishman, 58, who made his name in TV shows like Cold Feet and Murphy’s Law, before going to further acclaim in drama the Missing, as well as starring in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, is staying at Menie Estate with pals.

ITV horseracing commentator Oli Bell, and Andrew Harding – secretary-general of the Asian Racing Authority and an executive director at The Hong Kong Jockey Club – are also among the group of TV personalities and businessmen, who are all understood to be members of an exclusive members club named the Albatross Club.

According to their website, “the Albatross Club is an exclusive members club that specialises in syndicating racehorses and running golf society days and events – bringing together groups of like-minded, fun-loving individuals.

“Members enjoy great days at the races together, get invited to unique, private experiences with champions of the sport and industry, offer golf memberships, a wine club and unique networking opportunities.”

Trump International Golf Links – which opened in 2012 – will play host to its first high-profile professional golf event next week, when the European Legends Tour’s flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, takes place at the course near Balmedie. 

Best pictures as actor Nesbitt and pals tackle Trump International Golf Links:

James Nesbitt is used to performing for the camera. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
James Nesbitt lines up a putt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Murphy’s Law actor tries to find the cup. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
But did it go in? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
James Nesbitt, who starred in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, waits on the tee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Northern Irishman Nesbitt goes through his pre-shot routine before teeing off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
James Nesbitt after hitting a drive at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Nesbitt playing from the rough. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Left to right, Andrew Harding, Oli Bell, and luxury realtor Jack Ballantine at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
ITV horse racing commentator Oli Bell applauds one of his playing partners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bell found something funny. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Oli Bell tries to get a handle on one of the Aberdeenshire links’ greens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Oli Bell prepares to tee off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bell watches one of his drives closely. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
James Nesbitt tries to find the green from range with a fairway wood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The high-rollers visiting Menie Estate are all thought to be members of the exclusive Albatross Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

