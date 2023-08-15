Gallery: Actor James Nesbitt and pals play round at Trump International Golf Links

Actor James Nesbitt was among a group of high-rollers playing Aberdeenshire’s Trump International Golf Links on Tuesday.

The Northern Irishman, 58, who made his name in TV shows like Cold Feet and Murphy’s Law, before going to further acclaim in drama the Missing, as well as starring in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, is staying at Menie Estate with pals.

ITV horseracing commentator Oli Bell, and Andrew Harding – secretary-general of the Asian Racing Authority and an executive director at The Hong Kong Jockey Club – are also among the group of TV personalities and businessmen, who are all understood to be members of an exclusive members club named the Albatross Club.

According to their website, “the Albatross Club is an exclusive members club that specialises in syndicating racehorses and running golf society days and events – bringing together groups of like-minded, fun-loving individuals.

“Members enjoy great days at the races together, get invited to unique, private experiences with champions of the sport and industry, offer golf memberships, a wine club and unique networking opportunities.”

Trump International Golf Links – which opened in 2012 – will play host to its first high-profile professional golf event next week, when the European Legends Tour’s flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, takes place at the course near Balmedie.

Best pictures as actor Nesbitt and pals tackle Trump International Golf Links: