‘Limit traffic, not our children’: Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea to make Inverness safer for cyclists

The group says its message is apt while Academy Street plans are being discussed.

By John Ross
Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .
Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .

The Kidical Mass movement in Inverness says the next generation of cyclists deserve a city centre they can safely access by bike.

The cycle group holds a gathering at Bellfield Park on Saturday to mark its second birthday in the Highland capital.

It comes as plans to redevelop Academy Street in Inverness continue to cause controversy.

Academy Street plans delayed

The plans are aimed at shifting focus from cars to walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

The move to stop through traffic in Academy Street has been backed by active travel supporters. They say it will make the centre safer and more attractive.

But some businesses say it will drive customers away and lead to closures.

Highland Council’s Inverness city committee voted by 12 votes to 10 on Monday to proceed with the proposals.

However, action was put on hold after a notice of amendment was received to refer the committee decision to the full council meeting on September 14.

Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans

Kidical Mass North was established in 2021 and holds monthly rides for all ages and abilities, on bikes, trikes and scooters.

It is aimed at getting kids interested in cycling and helping less confident cyclists gain confidence and experience.

A spokeswoman said: “The Kidical Mass movement aims to give voice to children in the debate around active travel.

“We need to make it possible for them to cycle to school, or to the park or to play with friends.

“We need to give them back the independence they have been denied. Limit traffic, not our children.

Campaign for better cycling infrastructure

“This message is particularly apt this month, with the debate, vote and subsequent delay over the Academy Street plans at Highland Council.

“The next generation deserves a town centre that they can access safely by bike.”

Emily Williams is the bicycle mayor of Inverness. She said she is looking forward to the return of Kidical Mass after the summer break.

“The fact that it takes an organised, marshalled group ride to facilitate this shows just why we are campaigning for better cycling infrastructure in Inverness.”

