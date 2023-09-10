Man, 30, reported missing after last being seen in Inverness

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating missing man Zachary Craig.

He was last seen in Inverness city centre at around 9am on Saturday.

As concerns grow for his welfare, police have issued an appeal to help locate him.

Officers in Inverness have released a CCTV image of the 30-year-old to assist with their inquiries.

Police appeal for information to help locate Mr Craig

A police spokesman said: “Concern is growing for the welfare of Zachary and we urge anyone with any information to please contact us.”

Mr Craig is described as 5ft 9in with fair, blonde long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and carrying a black holdall.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or possible sightings should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2166 of Saturday, September 9.