‘Dynamic’ prices may add 20p per pint at Aberdeen and Inverness pubs

The busier it gets - the more you'll pay.

By Louise Glen
Stonegate has the Triplekirks in Aberdeen.
Stonegate's pubs include the Triplekirks in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson.

A pub group with interests in Aberdeen and Inverness has said it will charge drinkers 20p more for beer at the weekend during peak times.

Stonegate Group owns pubs in Aberdeen including the Black Dog, Bobbin, Foundry, Murdos Bar, Slains Castle, as well as Lauders and The Caledonian in Inverness.

It also owns chains including Yate’s and Slug & Lettuce.

It first brought in peak time surcharges for major sports events, in 2018.

The surcharge has now been made permanent in some of the pubs when footfall is high – to meet the costs of having more staff on site.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group told The Telegraph that the surcharges will vary between pubs but that any price hikes would be “marginal”.

Photos of signs informing customers of the extra charges were shared on social media, alongside complaints from pubgoers.

A notice in one Stonegate pub said “Dynamic pricing is currently live in this venue during this peak trading session”.

The sign says the surcharges will pay for extra staff, extra cleaning, plastic pint glasses, and “satisfying and complying with licensing requirements”.

“Any increase in our pricing today is to cover these additional requirements.”

Twitter users were not happy about the pricing plan and many said it would now drive customers away from the popular chain.

