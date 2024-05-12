Inverness Victorian Market traders ‘very excited’ as food hall opening hours extended for summer

Inverness Victorian Market has extended its opening hours for the summer.

Businesses within the Food Hall now have the option to stay open until 8pm every day.

It’s welcome news for vendors who hope to capitalise on the growing number of tourists descending on the city, boosted by the return of cruise ships to Invergordon.

Moonshine, Namaste Inbhir Nis, Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank and Sushi Inverness are among those backing the venture, which started last week.

The Redshank is now open late for customers Tuesday through Saturday.

Owners Jamie and Ann Marie Ross opened their seafood eatery in the market in 2023 and have since opened burger and milkshake outlet The Mart.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ann Marie said: “Even though we are still all individual businesses, we still all work together when it comes to trading hours as there is no point in one being open and the other one closed, so we all try and stick to in and around the same hours.

“I think we are all very excited.

“The atmosphere is fantastic.

“Every time you go in there it’s busy and it’s got – even though it’s in the middle of the city centre – a lovely vibe to it.

“Even if there is no entertainment on, there is still that hustle and bustle. You don’t feel like you’re stuck in the middle of a city.”

Inverness Victorian Market traders see rise in evening trade

Ollie’s Pops opened for business in the market just five weeks ago and has become a favourite among customers.

Co-owner Victoria McPherson said: “What we noticed, especially when we were closing at 5pm, a lot of people were still trying to come in.

“Staff at the Victorian Market noticed a lot of people were looking for food so as a collective, the manager decided that it was worth it, to try it and got for it during the summer.

“This is our first week doing it, but we have definitely noticed there are still people there, which has been good for us.”

Traders welcome extended hours

Namaste Inbhir Nis has also extended its opening hours from 10am until 8pm each day.

Husband and wife duo Hemant and Pooja Chawla from Delhi, India, launched the business on February 31 and have been graced with a steady stream of customers.

Hemant said: “Firstly, there are so many tourists and because our hours were reduced, most of the people were asking where they were going to have their dinner.

“Secondly, the summer season is mostly our time for generating revenue.

He added: “For us, the main concern is happy people and fresh food.”

A spokesperson for Highland Council said: “After a very successful few months the Council and tenants have agreed to open later during the summer months, which benefits the city centre as a whole.

“We had always intended to open later during this period as we did last year.

“With a full complement of vendors it’s an exciting time to visit the Victorian Market and we look forward to seeing both tourists and locals alike.”

For full opening times of each vendor, see Victorian Market’s website.