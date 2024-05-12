Inverness Victorian Market traders ‘very excited’ as food hall opening hours extended for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Victorian Market traders ‘very excited’ as food hall opening hours extended for summer

Businesses say it's welcome news as growing number of tourists flock to the city.

Vendors at the food hall in Inverness's Victorian Market have welcomed the new opening hours. Image: DC Thomson
Vendors at the food hall in Inverness's Victorian Market have welcomed the new opening hours. Image: DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson

Inverness Victorian Market has extended its opening hours for the summer.

Businesses within the Food Hall now have the option to stay open until 8pm every day.

It’s welcome news for vendors who hope to capitalise on the growing number of tourists descending on the city, boosted by the return of cruise ships to Invergordon.

Moonshine, Namaste Inbhir Nis, Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank and Sushi Inverness are among those backing the venture, which started last week.

People sit and eat beneath a metal structure in the market's food hall.
Businesses in the market’s food hall will stay open until 8pm for a number of days each week. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The Redshank is now open late for customers Tuesday through Saturday.

Owners Jamie and Ann Marie Ross opened their seafood eatery in the market in 2023 and have since opened burger and milkshake outlet The Mart.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ann Marie said: “Even though we are still all individual businesses, we still all work together when it comes to trading hours as there is no point in one being open and the other one closed, so we all try and stick to in and around the same hours.

Jamie and Ann Marie Ross of The Redshank in front of their counter.
Jamie and Ann Marie Ross of The Redshank have extended their opening hours to support the market’s summer venture. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I think we are all very excited.

“The atmosphere is fantastic.

“Every time you go in there it’s busy and it’s got – even though it’s in the middle of the city centre – a lovely vibe to it.

“Even if there is no entertainment on, there is still that hustle and bustle. You don’t feel like you’re stuck in the middle of a city.”

Inverness Victorian Market traders see rise in evening trade

Ollie’s Pops opened for business in the market just five weeks ago and has become a favourite among customers.

Co-owner Victoria McPherson said: “What we noticed, especially when we were closing at 5pm, a lot of people were still trying to come in.

Victoria McPherson, pictured with her business partner Bruce Warrington.
Victoria McPherson, pictured with her business partner Bruce Warrington, said staying open later has proved to be a success thus far. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Staff at the Victorian Market noticed a lot of people were looking for food so as a collective, the manager decided that it was worth it, to try it and got for it during the summer.

“This is our first week doing it, but we have definitely noticed there are still people there, which has been good for us.”

Traders welcome extended hours

Namaste Inbhir Nis has also extended its opening hours from 10am until 8pm each day.

Husband and wife duo Hemant and Pooja Chawla from Delhi, India, launched the business on February 31 and have been graced with a steady stream of customers.

Hemant said: “Firstly, there are so many tourists and because our hours were reduced, most of the people were asking where they were going to have their dinner.

Hemant Chawla with dark hair wearing a grey shirt and burgundy apron.
Hemant Chawla has opened Namaste Inbhir Nis from 10am until 8pm each day to profit from the rise in market trade. Image: Hemant Chawla.

“Secondly, the summer season is mostly our time for generating revenue.

He added: “For us, the main concern is happy people and fresh food.”

A spokesperson for Highland Council said: “After a very successful few months the Council and tenants have agreed to open later during the summer months, which benefits the city centre as a whole.

“We had always intended to open later during this period as we did last year.

“With a full complement of vendors it’s an exciting time to visit the Victorian Market and we look forward to seeing both tourists and locals alike.”

For full opening times of each vendor, see Victorian Market’s website.

Conversation