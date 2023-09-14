Inverness taxi firms ban woman alleged to have racially abused driver

Two Inverness taxi firms have banned a customer who it is alleged made a racist attack on a cab driver.

After a viral video was shared more than 2 million times since an incident on Saturday evening, Inverness City Taxis and Inverness Taxis have banned the customer.

Police confirmed yesterday that a woman had been charged following the incident. She has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Inverness City Taxis posted an update on its Facebook page this morning. Linking to a report from police saying that a 59-year-old woman had been arrested it said it condemned any form of racism.

In the statement, it said: “We, at Inverness City Taxis are deeply appalled and saddened to learn of an incident involving one of our taxi drivers who was subjected to racial abuse.

‘Individual’ concerned’ has been banned from Inverness taxis

“We unequivocally condemn any form of racial discrimination, hatred, or abuse, and we stand firmly against such reprehensible actions.”

It continued: “The safety and well-being of our drivers and passengers are of paramount importance to us.

“We are committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment within our company and throughout the communities we serve.

“We do not tolerate any behavior that threatens the dignity, respect, or personal safety of our employees or customers.”

Adding: “We will cooperate fully with the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

“We believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and we will continue to work tirelessly to promote tolerance, understanding, and equality within our organization and the broader society.”

The taxi company said that it had made the decision to ban the customer.

The post continued: “The individual who has been charged for this appalling act will no longer be able to book a taxi through us.

“Also thank you to Inverness Taxis for doing the same.”