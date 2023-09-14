Man found injured on Aberdeen’s Spital as freshers’ week continues

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found injured on The Spital in Aberdeen.

The man was found outside the Red Lion pub just before 10.55pm last night.

A police tent has been set up and a cordon erected.

The road is shut from Shakes and Cakes.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.55pm on Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, police received a report a man had been found injured on the Spital, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital. Officers remain in the area and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

The man’s condition is unknown.

The Old Aberdeen area will be bustling at the moment as students return to Aberdeen University. Freshers Week is well under way.

The Red Lion pub closed early at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night, according to local residents.

More to follow.