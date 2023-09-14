Man found injured on Aberdeen’s Spital as freshers’ week continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man found injured on Aberdeen’s Spital as freshers’ week continues

The man was found last night at 10.55pm.

By Louise Glen
A police cordon on Spital in Aberdeen.
Police have sectioned off an area on Spital in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found injured on The Spital in Aberdeen.

The man was found outside the Red Lion pub just before 10.55pm last night.

A police tent has been set up and a cordon erected.

The road is shut from Shakes and Cakes.

A police spokesman said:  “Around 10.55pm on Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, police received a report a man had been found injured on the Spital, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital. Officers remain in the area and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Large police presence on Spital in Aberdeen after a man was injured.
Police at the scene of an incident on Spital, Aberdeen. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The man’s condition is unknown.

The Old Aberdeen area will be bustling at the moment as students return to Aberdeen University. Freshers Week is well under way.

Man found injured on The Spital in Aberdeen

The Red Lion pub closed early at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night, according to local residents.

 

A police officer stands guard at a police line after an incident in Spital in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland at the scene of an incident on Spital, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
M<an found injured on The Spital in Aberdeen.
Police remain at the scene of an incident on Spital, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More to follow.

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sign for Fechnie Brae House in Blackburn
Tenants left 'freezing' in bed demand compensation from Aberdeenshire Council
Westpark School has problematic RAAC in its roof - and is one of the Northfield feeder primary schools at risk of closure. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
RAAC discoveries delay decision on future of six Northfield primary schools
Glashieburn School, which feeds Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, is one of those safe from closure "at this time". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don super-school - a single-site primary and secondary - could yet be…
Kemnay Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of two over capacity
An aerial view of Goals' five-a-side football venue in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen football venue up for sale as part of £3.65 million package
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Woman faces court accused of abandoning cats, starving kitten to death
Bucksburn Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How full is your Aberdeen school? Bucksburn Academy one of two over capacity
The 169-year-old bridge has been closed since 2019.
Historic Aberdeenshire bridge shut to traffic for four years misses out on 'vital' funding…
Northern Lights captured by Wendy Sutherland.
Northern Lights likely again tonight after Aurora dances over north and north-east's sky
Fire crews at Aberdeen University after it was evacuated.
Aberdeen University evacuated twice following reports of 'strong chemical smell'