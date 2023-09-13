Woman charged following alleged racist incident in Inverness taxi

A woman has been charged by police following an incident in a taxi in Inverness.

Police said they had carried out inquiries following the incident on Saturday saying hate crime “will not be tolerated.”

The 59-year-old woman has been reported to the procurator fiscal. She has not been named by police.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Officers have carried out inquiries into a video that has been circulating on social media of a hate crime incident which took place in a taxi in Inverness around 11.20pm on SaturdaySeptember 9

“A 59-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

“Any type of hate crime is completely unacceptable and this type of abuse will not be tolerated. Incidents can be reported to police by contacting 101 or online at https://ow.ly/92gh50PL4y4.”