‘Everyone is rising to the challenge’: Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish Golf Tourism Week opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Everyone is rising to the challenge’: Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish Golf Tourism Week opportunity

The event is being held in Inverness for the first time in 2024.

By John Ross
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.

The Highlands could enjoy an economic spin-off for many years from hosting the 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The event will be held in Inverness for the first time from March 19-21 2024.

It is expected to be worth £3 million to the local economy.

But businesses say showcasing the area on such a prestigious stage will have a much longer-term effect.

As well as raising the area’s profile as a golfing destination, it will highlight the region’s wider attractions and encourage return visits.

Showcasing Inverness and the Highlands

The 2024 version of Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference was officially launched in the city’s Kingsmills Hotel.

It was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, said it is an unprecedented chance for the area.

“The fact we will see tour operators, show them the place and talk with them face-to-face is a much better and more personal way of getting our message across.

“Everyone is rising to the challenge to showcase Inverness, the Highlands and golf in one of the best parts of the world.”

Neil Hampton welcomes the move of Scottish Golf Tourism Week to the Highlands.
Neil Hampton welcomes the move of Scottish Golf Tourism Week to the Highlands.

The event has been held in St Andrews for the last six years,

Mr Hampton added: “People will always want to go to St Andrews.

“But the fact we’re taking people out of St Andrews and up to the Highlands is an eye-opener. It’s broadening people’s sensory environment.

“It will be like ‘we always knew you were here, but now I’ve lived it and walked it I’ve got a better understanding of it now’”.

A terrific area for golf and tourism

Graham Ramsay, secretary of the King’s Golf Club in Inverness, said it can help smaller golf clubs in the Highlands.

“The week itself will generate a lot of interest in the area.

“This is an opportunity for tour operators to come and see the whole picture which is enormous for the likes of us and the smaller courses.

“The interest that will generate in the long term will encourage tour operators and visitors to come to the Highlands and come back for many years.

“It’s a terrific area for golf and for hospitality and tourism and we will be able to demonstrate that in March.”

Graham Ramsay of the Kings Golf Club
Graham Ramsay of the Kings Golf Club. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Alan Fleming, curriculum leader for golf at UHI North West and Herbrides, based in Dornoch, said bringing the event north will help students studying for golf qualifications.

“To enable our students to engage in the business side of golf at an event of this scale will be a really good opportunity for them.”

The launch was also welcomed by Jeremy Matte, director of golf for Cabot Highlands. He also organises the Highland Golf Links Pro Am next month which attracts golfers from around the world.

A significant event in the golfing calendar

The Pro Am is a three-day event featuring golf at three of Scotland’s top courses. These are Royal Dornoch, Cabot Highlands and Nairn.

Mr Matte said: “Bringing Scottish Golf Tourism Week to the Highlands is a further boost to tourism in the region and the flourishing profile of golf here.

“This is a significant event in the Scottish golfing calendar and for it to be staged in the Highlands is a huge development.

“The launch was excellent and the organisers are to be commended for their vision in bringing the whole thing to the Highlands.”

Alan Fleming, who has spoken about Scottish Golf Tourism Week
Alan Fleming says golf week will also help students studying for golf qualifications. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Tourism Community Interest Company said golf is a key player in its aim to create a premium environmental tourism brand for the region.

Director Willie Cameron said significant investment by Cabot Highlands will elevate the area’s position as one of Scotland’s top golfing destinations.

Cabot are building a second championship course alongside Castle Stuart Golf Links,

“The golf sector, working in partnership with the whisky and accommodation sectors through Highland Tourism CIC, will further enhance our competitive advantage.

“We applaud DC Thomson’s efforts in making this happen, along with the Kingsmills Hotel, and look forward to working together to make Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 a great success.”

More from Inverness

Skipinnish are set to headline the opening night.
Skipinnish announce Inverness concert to mark 25th anniversary
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hay assaulted a member of staff outside the bar Picture shows; Samantha Hay / Claymore Bar. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunken pub-brawler bottled barmaid's face after drinking seven pints of cider
Peter Worfold was the postmaster in Muirtown, Inverness.
Post Office scandal: Inverness OAP wrongly sacked over £3k 'theft' says victims deserve lump…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
The new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.
Sneak peek inside The Original Factory Shop as Inverness store looks forward to grand…
Sunshine on Leith cast on the stage in costume with their arms up
Review: This Sunshine on Leith is full of love, laughter and life
John Wallace, a lung transplant patient, is calling on others to donate.
Inverness offshore worker was told he had 'lungs of a 90-year-old' before transplant
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson at the new HQ.
North's green freeport team sets up shop in Inverness
A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Will we get drug consumption rooms in Aberdeen and Inverness?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McFarlane was fined for an attack on a bar manager caught on CCTV Picture shows; Ryan McFarlane. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 18/09/2023
Fine for drunken man who was caught on camera attacking bar manager

Conversation