‘Everyone is rising to the challenge’: Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish Golf Tourism Week opportunity

The Highlands could enjoy an economic spin-off for many years from hosting the 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The event will be held in Inverness for the first time from March 19-21 2024.

It is expected to be worth £3 million to the local economy.

But businesses say showcasing the area on such a prestigious stage will have a much longer-term effect.

As well as raising the area’s profile as a golfing destination, it will highlight the region’s wider attractions and encourage return visits.

Showcasing Inverness and the Highlands

The 2024 version of Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference was officially launched in the city’s Kingsmills Hotel.

It was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, said it is an unprecedented chance for the area.

“The fact we will see tour operators, show them the place and talk with them face-to-face is a much better and more personal way of getting our message across.

“Everyone is rising to the challenge to showcase Inverness, the Highlands and golf in one of the best parts of the world.”

The event has been held in St Andrews for the last six years,

Mr Hampton added: “People will always want to go to St Andrews.

“But the fact we’re taking people out of St Andrews and up to the Highlands is an eye-opener. It’s broadening people’s sensory environment.

“It will be like ‘we always knew you were here, but now I’ve lived it and walked it I’ve got a better understanding of it now’”.

A terrific area for golf and tourism

Graham Ramsay, secretary of the King’s Golf Club in Inverness, said it can help smaller golf clubs in the Highlands.

“The week itself will generate a lot of interest in the area.

“This is an opportunity for tour operators to come and see the whole picture which is enormous for the likes of us and the smaller courses.

“The interest that will generate in the long term will encourage tour operators and visitors to come to the Highlands and come back for many years.

“It’s a terrific area for golf and for hospitality and tourism and we will be able to demonstrate that in March.”

Alan Fleming, curriculum leader for golf at UHI North West and Herbrides, based in Dornoch, said bringing the event north will help students studying for golf qualifications.

“To enable our students to engage in the business side of golf at an event of this scale will be a really good opportunity for them.”

The launch was also welcomed by Jeremy Matte, director of golf for Cabot Highlands. He also organises the Highland Golf Links Pro Am next month which attracts golfers from around the world.

A significant event in the golfing calendar

The Pro Am is a three-day event featuring golf at three of Scotland’s top courses. These are Royal Dornoch, Cabot Highlands and Nairn.

Mr Matte said: “Bringing Scottish Golf Tourism Week to the Highlands is a further boost to tourism in the region and the flourishing profile of golf here.

“This is a significant event in the Scottish golfing calendar and for it to be staged in the Highlands is a huge development.

“The launch was excellent and the organisers are to be commended for their vision in bringing the whole thing to the Highlands.”

Highland Tourism Community Interest Company said golf is a key player in its aim to create a premium environmental tourism brand for the region.

Director Willie Cameron said significant investment by Cabot Highlands will elevate the area’s position as one of Scotland’s top golfing destinations.

Cabot are building a second championship course alongside Castle Stuart Golf Links,

“The golf sector, working in partnership with the whisky and accommodation sectors through Highland Tourism CIC, will further enhance our competitive advantage.

“We applaud DC Thomson’s efforts in making this happen, along with the Kingsmills Hotel, and look forward to working together to make Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 a great success.”