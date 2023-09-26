Clarks to close Inverness city centre shoe shop within days

Clarks in Inverness city centre is set to close within days.

The shoe shop, on High Street, will no longer operate past this weekend.

It is understood staff have already started packing up the premises which has been occupied by the shoe shop for many years.

The branch in the Highland capital was the last remaining store in the north.

During the pandemic, Clarks announced its Elgin branch would not reopen, while the Fort William and Inverness retail park stores have also shut in recent years.

Now, customers will have to travel more than 80 miles to Perth High Street or Union Square Shopping Centre in Aberdeen to shop in a store.

The Inverness spot has already been removed from the store locator on the Clarks website.

The announcement is just the latest blow to Inverness city centre with Joules closing in the Eastgate Centre in June and M&Co on Academy Street in February.

Clarks has been contacted for comment.