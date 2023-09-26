Clarks to close Inverness city centre shoe shop within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Clarks to close Inverness city centre shoe shop within days

The closest remaining branches are more than 80 miles away in Perth and Aberdeen.

By Ellie Milne
Outside of Clarks store in Inverness
Clarks last remaining north store will close at the end of the month. Image: DC Thomson.

Clarks in Inverness city centre is set to close within days.

The shoe shop, on High Street, will no longer operate past this weekend.

It is understood staff have already started packing up the premises which has been occupied by the shoe shop for many years.

The branch in the Highland capital was the last remaining store in the north.

During the pandemic, Clarks announced its Elgin branch would not reopen, while the Fort William and Inverness retail park stores have also shut in recent years.

Exterior of Clarks store on Inverness High Street
The windows of the store have already been cleared. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Now, customers will have to travel more than 80 miles to Perth High Street or Union Square Shopping Centre in Aberdeen to shop in a store.

The Inverness spot has already been removed from the store locator on the Clarks website.

The announcement is just the latest blow to Inverness city centre with Joules closing in the Eastgate Centre in June and M&Co on Academy Street in February.

Clarks has been contacted for comment.

Conversation