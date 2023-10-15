Krispy Kreme planning to bring its sweet treats to Inverness High Street

Doughnut fans are in for a sweet treat as Krispy Kreme lodges plans to open its first store in the Highland capital.

Planning permission has been submitted to the Highland Council for signage reading “Krispy Kreme” to be installed above the door of an Inverness site.

The building at 60 High Street was previously occupied by Royal Bank of Scotland but has lain empty for about five years.

Documents submitted this month show architects WD Harley, on behalf of Krispy Kreme, are seeking permission to display the company’s green, red and white branding outside the store.

The proposals state this would be in place for 15 years.

According to the council website, the plans are still “under consideration” but Krispy Kreme is advertising for a full-time manager to run its “brand new store in the centre of Inverness”.

Other plans were submitted in February 2022 to change the use of the building, next to the Market Brae Steps, from a bank to a restaurant.

Krispy Kreme arriving in Inverness

Krispy Kreme doughnuts have been available to purchase in Scotland for a decade now but this will be the first dedicated store in the Highlands.

The US brand is famous for its handmade glazed creations, range of flavours and fun decorations.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed a Krispy Kreme counter would be opening at Tesco Inshes on Monday.

A number of other outlets are open across the country, including a stand in Union Square in Aberdeen, and counters can be found in supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.