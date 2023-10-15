Krispy Kreme planning to bring its sweet treats to Inverness High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Krispy Kreme planning to bring its sweet treats to Inverness High Street

A new Krispy Kreme counter will also open at Tesco Inshes on Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Image of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
The first Krispy Kreme store could soon arrive in the Highlands. Image: PA.

Doughnut fans are in for a sweet treat as Krispy Kreme lodges plans to open its first store in the Highland capital.

Planning permission has been submitted to the Highland Council for signage reading “Krispy Kreme” to be installed above the door of an Inverness site.

The building at 60 High Street was previously occupied by Royal Bank of Scotland but has lain empty for about five years.

RBS Inverness High Street locator in 2010, which will be the site of the new Krispy Kreme store.
60 High Street in Inverness was previously occupied by Royal Bank of Scotland, pictured in 2010. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Documents submitted this month show architects WD Harley, on behalf of Krispy Kreme, are seeking permission to display the company’s green, red and white branding outside the store.

The proposals state this would be in place for 15 years.

According to the council website, the plans are still “under consideration” but Krispy Kreme is advertising for a full-time manager to run its “brand new store in the centre of Inverness”.

Proposed Krispy Kreme sign to go outside the Inverness store.
The documents sow plans for Krispy Kreme signage to go outside the Inverness store. Image: Highland Council/Krispy Kreme.

Other plans were submitted in February 2022 to change the use of the building, next to the Market Brae Steps, from a bank to a restaurant.

Krispy Kreme arriving in Inverness

Krispy Kreme doughnuts have been available to purchase in Scotland for a decade now but this will be the first dedicated store in the Highlands.

The US brand is famous for its handmade glazed creations, range of flavours and fun decorations.

Krispy Kreme counter in Union Square, Aberdeen
A Krispy Kreme counter will open in Inverness on October 16. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed a Krispy Kreme counter would be opening at Tesco Inshes on Monday.

A number of other outlets are open across the country, including a stand in Union Square in Aberdeen, and counters can be found in supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

