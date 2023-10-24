Star Trek star portrait puts Inverness artist on shortlist for national award

Renowned Inverness artist Frank To has been shortlisted for a prestigious new award for his portrait of Star Trek and X Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

The UHI Inverness lecturer, known for his ignited gunpowder work, is in the running for the Guildford House Open Art Prize.

The portrait, entitled Kindest Regards, will be one of only 100 to go on show at an exhibition at the 17th century Guildford House in Surrey from November 25 to January 6.

Guildford House Gallery and art consultants Parker Harris created the new award and exhibition this year to showcase the best contemporary art from across the country.

The winner will be awarded £1,000 and a solo show.

Sir Patrick is one of a number of high-profile collectors of Frank To’s art and unique technique.

It is the latest success for the artist who was recently elected as co vice-president of the 132-year-old Society of Scottish Artists.

He is also the only Scottish artist selected to exhibit at the Royal Ulster Academy exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast with his work Black Bird.

In addition, his piece My Name is Bee has been selected for the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts exhibition in Sidmouth, Devon.

He said: “I think if I’m being honest, the whole series of successes I’ve been having is humbling.

“I know that when it comes to my art, I want to continuously push myself so that I can discover new methods and possibilities such as my portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart who I know personally.

“By exceeding my limits both mentally and physically I’m striving to achieve a level of mastery in my craft which is contemporary art drawing draughtsmanship.

“My constant need to challenge and better myself in my craft is now recognised by various art establishments.”

He said he is “honoured and humbled” to be elected as the co-vice president of the Society of Scottish Artists.

“I’m hoping with my recent appointment I can actually help contribute to the society and be part of its journey to further enhance its stance on the international contemporary art platform.”

Last year To’s artworks were accepted for both the Royal Ulster Show and Royal Academy Show in Bristol.

He also had his work exhibited alongside that of King Charles at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol.

