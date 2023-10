Fire crews have extinguished the flames a car on fire at a retail park in Aberdeen.

A video shows a grey Range Rover parked in the Wellington Circle car park with its front part covered in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire a few minutes later.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said: “We received a report at 9:24am of a car on fire at Wellington Circle in Aberdeen.”

She continued: “A fire engine was sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished. We left the scene at 10:07″.