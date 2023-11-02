Unseen footage: ‘Sex, violence and madness’ Nessie documentary reveals untold story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unseen footage: ‘Sex, violence and madness’ Nessie documentary reveals untold story

A new documentary premiering in Inverness turns the camera on to the monster hunters who flocked to Loch Ness in the 1970s.

By Bailey Moreton
an old black and white photo of a man with a camera watching loch ness
Archival shots of monster hunters around Loch Ness with a camera stand set up. Image: John MacLaverty.

A new documentary, harnessing rare archival footage, reveals the untold story of the monster hunters of Loch Ness.

Loch Ness: They Created A Monster is a time capsule back to the 1970s, when Nessie fever was at its peak, according to director John MacLaverty.

Lieve Peten was one of the characters who flocked to the shores of Loch Ness hunting for Nessie in the 1970s.Image: John MacLaverty.

He said: “The Loch Ness story has been told many times, but usually by film crews coming to Scotland and doing a little quirky piece or mystery piece about it.

“They’re often promoting an old-school idea of Scotland: ’The land that time forgot,’ where dinosaurs can still live in lochs. It’s a romantic image.”

A time of ‘sex, violence and madness”

The film turns the camera around, away from the murky depths of Loch Ness to those who flocked to its shores during the 60’s and 70’s.

black and white photo of Frank searle in a tree over loch ness
Frank Searle, the peg legged veteran who went to extremes in his hunt for proof of the Loch Ness monster. Image: John MacLaverty.

“This is a more Scottish take on it… The sex, the violence, and madness and Twin peaks in Drumnadrochit: that stuff hasn’t been told before.”

One of the more infamous characters, Frank Searle, a Cockney ex-soldier with a wooden leg is included in the film, charting his journey from self-isolating enthusiast to a womanizing petrol bomber.

But there are several outlandish characters included in the film, all on the hunt for proof of the existence of the Loch Ness monster.

Mr MacLaverty said: “In the 1970s it wasn’t scorned quite in the same way as it is now. David Attenborough, we’ve got a clip of him on Parkinson saying, ’It’s worth investigating.’ He’s not going, ‘This is silly’.

“These are kind of credible people who are giving it the time of day, it wasn’t laughed out of court, it was seen as: ‘Well maybe there is something there.’”

Where to see the film

A ten-minute snippet of the film was shown for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival, before debuting in full at the horror-themed Sitges Film Festival in Spain.

Three-time Scottish BAFTA winner John MacLaverty (Scotland 78: A Love Story) unveils the unbelievable story behind an unbelievable story as his new feature documentary Loch Ness: They Created A Monster hits UK cinemas from 10 November.

A Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNI) camera platform set up to monitor for signs of Nessie Picture. Image: John MacLaverty.

A natural fit, the UK premiere of the film is being held at the Inverness Film Festival at Eden Court on November 3 at 7pm.

Among those in attendance will be current day monster hunters Adrian Shine and Steve Feltham.

The film will then have a limited run at cinemas across Scotland from November 10.

The Loch Ness Monster: A Short History

