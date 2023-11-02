Unseen footage: ‘Sex, violence and madness’ Nessie documentary reveals untold story

A new documentary, harnessing rare archival footage, reveals the untold story of the monster hunters of Loch Ness.

Loch Ness: They Created A Monster is a time capsule back to the 1970s, when Nessie fever was at its peak, according to director John MacLaverty.

He said: “The Loch Ness story has been told many times, but usually by film crews coming to Scotland and doing a little quirky piece or mystery piece about it.

“They’re often promoting an old-school idea of Scotland: ’The land that time forgot,’ where dinosaurs can still live in lochs. It’s a romantic image.”

A time of ‘sex, violence and madness”

The film turns the camera around, away from the murky depths of Loch Ness to those who flocked to its shores during the 60’s and 70’s.

“This is a more Scottish take on it… The sex, the violence, and madness and Twin peaks in Drumnadrochit: that stuff hasn’t been told before.”

One of the more infamous characters, Frank Searle, a Cockney ex-soldier with a wooden leg is included in the film, charting his journey from self-isolating enthusiast to a womanizing petrol bomber.

But there are several outlandish characters included in the film, all on the hunt for proof of the existence of the Loch Ness monster.

Mr MacLaverty said: “In the 1970s it wasn’t scorned quite in the same way as it is now. David Attenborough, we’ve got a clip of him on Parkinson saying, ’It’s worth investigating.’ He’s not going, ‘This is silly’.

“These are kind of credible people who are giving it the time of day, it wasn’t laughed out of court, it was seen as: ‘Well maybe there is something there.’”

Where to see the film

A ten-minute snippet of the film was shown for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival, before debuting in full at the horror-themed Sitges Film Festival in Spain.

Three-time Scottish BAFTA winner John MacLaverty (Scotland 78: A Love Story) unveils the unbelievable story behind an unbelievable story as his new feature documentary Loch Ness: They Created A Monster hits UK cinemas from 10 November.

A natural fit, the UK premiere of the film is being held at the Inverness Film Festival at Eden Court on November 3 at 7pm.

Among those in attendance will be current day monster hunters Adrian Shine and Steve Feltham.

The film will then have a limited run at cinemas across Scotland from November 10.