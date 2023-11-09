Malky Mackay says Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw can strengthen case for Scotland selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw can strengthen case for Scotland selection

Laidlaw has been in fine form for the Dingwall outfit, having produced a man of the match display against Celtic last weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has urged Ross Laidlaw to keep at the top of his game after the Ross County goalkeeper was overlooked for the Scotland squad.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke earlier this week named his pool for next week’s European qualifying double header against Georgia and Norway.

The Scots have already qualified for next summer’s finals in Germany.

First choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn is sidelined due to a leg injury, with regular deputies Zander Clark and Liam Kelly once again selected.

Gunn’s absence left a void which was filled by Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie – who has not played a single minute of competitive action this season.

Laidlaw has been a consistent performer for the Staggies in the Premiership in recent seasons. He has faced more shots (68) than any other top-flight goalkeeper, with a save percentage of 74% which ranks him fourth – and the best-placed Scot – in the league. (Source – StatsBomb).

Ross Laidlaw makes a point-blank save to deny Celtic's Paulo Bernardo. Image:

The 31-year-old produced a man of the match display despite last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic, with the Staggies goalkeeper making a number of impressive saves to keep the scoreline down.

Mackay, who previously served as Scotland interim boss, understands the selection dilemmas faced by Clarke, but he insists Laidlaw can only strengthen his case by maintaining his fine form for the Dingwall side.

Mackay said: “I’ve obviously worked at the Scottish FA, and I know Steve Clarke well.

“I also know what it’s like when people try to talk to you about who you should have in the squad. I have had that myself obviously.

“I’m not in any shape or form going to tell Steve Clarke who to pick.

“He has done a fabulous job, and it’s a group that are breaking records right now.

“On Ross, I’ve talked to him over the last year about putting his stamp and personality on the game.

“If he keeps doing that, he’s Scottish, 6ft 5in and he’s played hundreds of games in the Premiership.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

“I’ve seen him constantly improve in his shot stopping, in coming for crosses, and the way he’s playing makes him an established Premiership player.

“If he keeps doing that, then he’s giving options to someone, and that’s what he needs to keep doing.

“If he keeps doing what he has over the last 18 months, he certainly will be that.”

County play their final fixture before the international break when they make the trip to St Johnstone, who are fresh from appointing Craig Levein as their new manager.

The Staggies have not won since a 1-0 triumph at Kilmarnock on September 2, however their only defeat from their last four games came to champions Celtic last weekend.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Mackay is hoping to build up the points tally in the weeks ahead, adding: “You can always say that if this happened or that happened, we could have won, but take the Motherwell game for example – if we defend properly in any of the last five minutes, that’s three points.

“The other one is Livingston at home, where we were really decent and should have been out of sight.

“If we had those extra four points, we’re having a slightly different conversation, so that’s what we’ll be trying to improve on in the next round of games.”

