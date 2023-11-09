Disappointment as Inverness Remembrance Day event won’t be at Town House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disappointment as Inverness Remembrance Day event won’t be at Town House

Some are wondering if it's because November 11 has fallen on a Saturday.

By John Ross
An Armistice Day service outside Inverness Town House in November 2021
An Armistice Day service outside Inverness Town House in November 2021

An annual Armistice Day event in Inverness will not take place in its traditional venue outside the Town House on Saturday.

The Town House is the usual venue for the two-minute silence when Armistice Day falls on a weekday.

It is believed a ceremony has been held there almost every year since 1919.

But this year, the city’s service and silence will instead be held at the city’s Falcon Square. The event is organised by the Inverness branch of Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS).

The change has been described as “disappointing”, and won’t be “the same” if it isn’t at the Town House.

Sunday’s Remembrance Day Parade will go ahead as normal.

Silence marks end of fighting

The two-minute silence is held at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month to mark the agreement to end the fighting of the First World War.

The local events honour the lives lost in the First World War, the Second World War, and later conflicts.

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson said he was “disappointed and surprised” that Saturday’s event is not being held at the Town House.

“It’s disappointing because normally it’s led by the town rather than the British Legion.

“The Eastgate Centre is not the place where it should be held. It should be held outside the civic venue where major events take place.

“It’s a significant moment in the calendar but it’s fallen on a Saturday so we have decided to ignore it this year.”

The Armistice Day service on Saturday will be held in Falcon Square. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fellow councillor Isabelle MacKenzie said there is a “silver lining” in an event going ahead in Falcon Square.

“Across the UK every city will be marking the 11th hour of the 11th day and Inverness will not be marking it at its landmark Town House.

‘It’s not the same’

“We have slightly changed the tradition this year and Falcon Square is a very notable open space.

“But it’s not the same if it’s not at the Town House where it’s been for more than 100 years.

“However it is an important date in the calendar of many people and a lot of us will have the opportunity to pay our respects.”

Bart Lucas is chairman and treasurer of RBLS Inverness branch. He said he is pleased an event is going ahead in the city centre.

“The city is not able to recognise this event outside the Town House this year, so it is being moved to Falcon Square.

“The country has been holding these events for over 100 years and it’s important they continue.”

Wreath laying ceremonies

Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair will attend Saturday’s event at Falcon Square.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “We did receive an enquiry from the Royal British Legion as to our arrangements for 11th November.

“Following discussion between RBL and the council arrangements have been made to facilitate the event at Falcon Square, noting that many people will be out using Eastgate as on this occasion the event falls on a Saturday.”

The change of venue has meant alterations to timings of wreath laying events held on Remembrance Saturday.

The Queen’s Own Highlanders Memorial in Bank Street will be at 10.15am. The Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Station Square will be at 10.30am.

Bart Lucas, chairman of the Inverness branch of the Royal British Legion

On Sunday, the Remembrance Day Parade will depart from Huntly Street at 2.20pm for the 3pm service at Cavell Gardens.

Last year plans were approved to stop using the Town House as an office space.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

