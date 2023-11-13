Opening plans revealed for Schuh’s second Inverness store

Footwear firm Schuh is preparing to open a second store in the Inverness area.

The shoe shop has now confirmed it will open before the end of this month, ahead of the busy December Christmas shopping period.

The retailer will take residence at Inverness Retail and Business Park on Eastfield Way, next to JD Sports.

The store adds another branch to the firm’s growing empire, by adding a second foothold in the Highland Capital.

Schuh currently trades from the Eastgate Shopping Centre in the city centre, and premises in Aberdeen.

An official opening date for their new Inverness store has not yet been confirmed.

However, according to notice boards posted outside the outlet, the store will open to customers soon.

Schuh has been approached for comment.

The store will become the latest offering at the city retail park.

In December, Sofology opened a new showroom at the park, following a major facelift.

The showroom – the first of its kind in the Highlands – is in the former Outfit clothing unit, which closed last year following the collapse of Arcadia.

The previous year, Mountain Warehouse opened a brand new store on the site.