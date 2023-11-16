‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled by the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled by the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae

Prof Dame Sue Black recalls her involvement in the infamous case as she receives an honorary degree in her home city

By John Ross
Prof Dame Sue Black was involved in the search for Renee and Andrew MacRae in 2004.
Prof Dame Sue Black was involved in the search for Renee and Andrew MacRae in 2004.

A rare return to Inverness for Sue Black means a reminder of the Renee MacRae murder case and the “ultimate closure” her family still awaits.

Growing up, Prof Black remembers the disappearance of Renee and her son Andrew and the investigation that sought justice for the next 46 years.

Later, as an internationally-renowned forensic expert, she was directly involved in the search for the bodies which have still not been found.

And it is that unresolved element of the case that still troubles her and, she believes, continues to hang over the community despite the killer’s conviction.

Killer died without revealing bodies’ location

Last year William MacDowell was found guilty of murdering Renee and her three-year-old son Andrew.

The case was one of the biggest unsolved murder cases in Scottish legal history.

MacDowell died five months after being convicted without revealing where the bodies were hidden.

“I know there is some closure for Renee and Andrew’s family because of what happened in the courts,” says Prof Black.

“But the ultimate closure has not yet occurred. The bodies have not come home.”

Sue Black at Dalmagarry Quarry in 2004. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Prof Dame Sue, Baroness Black of Strome, is visiting her hometown to be presented with an honorary degree from the University of the Highlands and Islands.

She was a teenager when Renee and Andrew disappeared in 1976.

She recalls police visiting her family home in Westhill, which was close to MacDowell’s house, and searching the garage and outhouses.

“My generation is the last to remember it as an active investigation. Over time it will pass into the history of the region.

“But at the moment it has to remain active.

“There will still be cold case investigations if any more information comes forward because finding the bodies is important.

Quarry search raised hopes of finding victims

“It was hoped that MacDowell might have given more information to help find them.

“That would have been the final full stop. That would have helped everyone.”

In 2004 Prof Black took part in a search of Dalmagarry Quarry, near to where Renee’s burnt-out car was found.

The then chief constable Ian Latimer ordered the move after a cold-case review of the deaths gave him “specific reason” to carry out a further search.

However, no new evidence was unearthed.

Prof Black said it was a brave decision and there was hope a new investigation of the quarry may reveal more clues and even the victims’ bodies.

DCI Brian Geddes led the re-investigation into the murders. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

She said: “We knew we had not missed anything. If they had been there we would have found them, but they weren’t.

“Either the information was not correct, or maybe that was the primary site where the bodies were left and they were moved secondarily.

“We don’t know, we would be speculating.”

After that search Prof Black received a letter from Morag Govans, Renee’s sister, thanking her for her efforts.

“She wrote a beautiful letter thanking me for the fact we were still prepared after so many years to try to do the right thing.

“It gave hope to the family that they were not forgotten.

“But we are so dependent on the information we get. It was such a shame.”

‘It’s about giving them a decent and dignified burial’

She added: “No one is questioning that they are no longer alive. But it’s about bringing them home, being able to give them the decent and dignified burial they deserve.

“And being able to remember them in a specific place every day. That’s a closure the family have not got.

“But it goes wider than just the family. I think it remains a bit of a scar for the community in that everyone wants to say now we know where they are that’s finally put to rest.

“It is still not fully resolved. There is still that question mark.

“I feel for the family. There is that element of somebody still missing.

“And there may be more evidence with the bodies that might help answer questions.

“Until that is done it’s unfinished business.”

The conclusion of the Renee and Andrew MacRae investigation was shown in the BBC programme Murder Trial

Her views echo those of Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, who led the re-investigation into the murders.

Following the airing of a documentary on the court case a year after MacDowell’s conviction, he said he wanted to complete the second part of the two-pronged investigation – to find the bodies.

Police later revealed they were looking at four areas around Inverness as possible sites of interest, including a derelict cottage.

Prof Black says there is always hope that new evidence will be found.

“It could be somebody building something, or digging a ditch or whatever.

“It may be when you least expect it that the remains may suddenly appear.

“But you have to follow the intelligence as well. You can’t just wait for fate.”

Honorary degree presented in her home city

Prof Black, the president of St. John’s College Oxford, graduated from Aberdeen University, specialising in human anatomy and forensic anthropology.

Her career has included working as a consultant for the Home Office, Foreign and Commonwealth Office and United Nations and leading on the war crimes investigations in Kosovo.

She has held posts as professor of anatomy and forensic anthropology at Dundee University and pro-vice-chancellor for engagement at Lancaster University.

Sue Black was awarded an honorary doctorate at UHI in Inverness. Image: Tim Winterburn/UHI Date

Prof Black was made a Dame in 2016 and entered the House of Lords as a crossbencher peer in 2021.

Her honorary doctorate was presented at UHI’s nursing and midwifery graduation in Inverness today.

It is her first visit to the city since her father’s death in 2013.

She said although she has “one or two” previous honorary degrees, this is special.

“It’s different for me because it’s my hometown. I can remember when I was growing up my father talking about the need for a university in Inverness.

“He wanted it to be at Cameron Barracks where he was stationed during his national service.

Renee and Andrew MacRae,

“So the concept of a university for the area was very much in my mind then and it was such a huge step forward to see it happen.

“Now to be small part of it feels lovely.

“If my parents were alive it would be a great moment for them too.”

More from Inverness

CR0045655 Susy Macaulay Inverness. Nairn based music industry photographer Marc Marnie who has spent the past 50 years photographing hundreds of musical acts in Scotland from the famous to the unknowns. 7th November '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends
Workers say they have seen people moving the fences so they can get past.
'We're just doing our job': Rail workers speak out as Bunchrew endures another day…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time 'either stupid or determined'
Inverness stagecoach electric free buses
Here's how you can get free Stagecoach buses in Inverness
Detectives are investigating the murder of Ross MacGillivary.
'It was a very violent death': Police won't rule out drugs link in Inverness…
Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall has issued a fresh appeal for information. Picture Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Help us find Ross's killers': Detectives release fresh details following murder of Inverness dad
To go with story by Alex Watson. David Knight column Picture shows; HMRC self assessment tax return letter. Unknown. Supplied by Ascannio/Shutterstock Date; Unknown; a00d69c6-c86f-4cd4-b7fb-708357deaad5 Stafford, United Kingdom - November 27 2020: HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) letters seen with logos with the brown envelope and blurred self assessment and tax return notice letter. Selective focus.; Shutterstock ID 1862633668; purchase_order: P&J; job: Comment piece
Inverness trader tried to con taxman out of £36,000
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her
Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness and Aberdeen road. A96 crash Nairn
Three people taken to hospital following crash on A96 between Inverness and Nairn
Commuters have been affected by the works at Bunchrew level crossing. Image: Google Maps.
Highland community trapped in traffic for hours as only road out closes for a…

Conversation