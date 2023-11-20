How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds of funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds of funding

The Inverness Common Good Fund hands out cash to good causes every year. But it's about to lose part of its income.

By John Ross
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund

The Inverness Common Good Fund is due to lose tens of thousands of pounds a year in income it makes from the Town House car park.

A Highland Council investigation has revealed the car park is not a common good fund asset – so profits shouldn’t go into its pot.

Any changes could leave local charities who regularly benefit from the historic fund worse off.

For now, Inverness councillors are investigating whether they can buy the car park for the fund.

Either way, they hope to keep the status quo until the end of the year.

This would allow the common good fund to earn money over the busy Christmas period.

Less money available for common good spending

The news comes as 16 awards, totalling £283,000, have been approved from the  Common Good Fund for local charities and groups.

It is feared loss of income could affect similar payments in future.

A report to Highland Council’s Inverness area committee said an investigation into the car park title was done as part of the Inverness Castle development project.

It concluded the land occupied by the facility was acquired for statutory purposes and therefore it is not a common good asset.

This dates from the creation of the car park and street widening works in the 1930s.

“The loss of the car park as an income generating asset will reduce the funds received by Inverness Common Good Fund resulting in less money being available for use in connection with common good discretionary spend.”

The report says budgeted income from the car park for 2023-24 is £24,000.

Gross income from the first six months of this year is £30,000.

Operational and staff costs have to be deducted from that figure.

Alasdair Christie wants to delay reclassification of the car park

The committee backed a move from Councillor Alasdair Christie to defer the reclassification until January 1 2024.

“It would seem the most logical time to do it. And the common good fund would get additional money over the Christmas period”, he said.

The decision will now go to the full council meeting next month for approval.

The full council will also discuss the possibility of the car park being bought by the Common Good Fund.

Shocked and disappointed

Councillor Alex Graham said he was shocked and disappointed to hear the position.

He believes the car park could bring in around £60,000 a year.

“It is well within the capabilities of the Inverness Common Good Fund to purchase the car park as an asset, as an investment, which could generate a good return.

“It clearly generates incomes and it may be it produces a better level of return.”

Inverness area manager David Haas said the fund currently has over £4 million in reserves.

He said a business case would have to be made for any purchase.

Alex Graham says the car park could be bought by the Common Good Fund

Paul Nevin, executive chief officer performance and governance, said the council owns the car park “so you cannot sell or buy from yourself”.

“There would have to be some form of notional arrangement if that’s how council wants to proceed.”

In February, the council agreed an Inverness Common Good Fund budget of £2.2 million for 2023-24.

This included  £200,000 to help people most at need to heat their homes this winter.

The latest awards range from £924 for Inverness Military Wives Choir towards Remembrance concerts to £150,000 for new equipment at Whin Park.

Other payments include £25,000 to Blythswood Care towards the Highland Foodbank.

The Special Needs Action Project is receiving £30,000 to expand services at the Haven Centre.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness Picture shows; The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray
Ross Macgillivray with two brothers Dylan and Douglas.
Funeral fundraiser launched for man murdered in Inverness
Adrian Jenkins has been rerported missing from Inverness. He is pictured in a beanie hat.
Inverness police search for missing person Adrian Jenkins who has distinctive neck tattoo
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was 'overcome by emotion'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Merchison broke into pubs and stole alcohol Picture shows; Ruaridh Merchison, Dows, The Three Witches. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (DCT/Google Street View) Date; Unknown
First offender raided Inverness pubs during 'crazy' couple of months
The church held its last regular service in January 2022
Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week
Ross MacGillivray.
Two men charged following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Strachan was caught twice driving whilst disqulified, once with cocaine in her system Picture shows; Jennifer Strachan / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 16/11/2023
Banned Inverness drink-driver caught on the road twice - once while drug-driving
Kyle Miller outside Inverness Sheriff Court
Drunk found under bush verbally abused and assaulted police who were trying to help

Conversation