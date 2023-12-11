All I want for Christmas is you! Singer’s surprise proposal at Highland Hospice carol concert

As singer Amy Macleod belted out ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ at the Highland Hospice Christmas carol concert at the weekend, her only wish was to keep the crowd entertained.

But all her wishes were granted instead when her partner, James Martin, got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

James was hosting the annual Inverness cathedral event on Saturday night when he popped the question just moments after Amy sang the last note of the Mariah Carey classic.

James, who is a director of High Life Highland, told The P&J it was a “big gamble” proposing in front of a 400-strong crowd.

But his gamble paid off when Amy said “yes” to rapturous applause.

Spectators captured the heart-warming moment on stage as the couple embraced and Amy “trembled”.

Amy’s children – Erin and Lewis – came onto the stage, cuddling first their mum and then James. James’s children Jake and Cameron are also delighted for the pair.

‘I’m over the moon she said yes’

This morning, James reflected on his proposal plan and how nervous he was.

It was the seventh time he had helped to organise the Highland Hospice event.

He said: “Nobody knew. I just said that there was going to be a big surprise.

“As Amy will tell you, it is so unlike me to do any public displays of emotion. I even forgot to say that Amy was my partner when we sang a duet earlier on in the evening.

“When Amy was singing ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ she was pointing at me, and I was checking my pocket every few minutes to check that the ring was still there.

“When I said that I had a surprise, Amy thought that I was goofing around and I was going to ask her to sing something we had not rehearsed.

“She was very surprised and I am absolutely over the moon that she said ‘yes’.”

James added: “It was beautiful night, an amazing venue and a moment we will never forget.”

‘Never give up your dreams of love’

Amy is an events coordinator with High Life Highland who has been helping to progress the Inverness Castle plans.

She said it was a night never to be forgotten and that she is still in shock.

“I never thought that this would be my story,” she said.

“It was a big shock as James is a very private person. Never in a million years would I have thought he would do that.

“He asked me to spend his life with me and the kids. It was really special.

“Everyone has been so happy for us, and for the kids. It makes it even more special – I am chuffed to bits.

“Never give up your dreams of love – it can happen, look at me!”

Congratulations to Highland Hospice engagement couple

The couple said they have been overwhelmed with messages of congratulations after the Highland Hospice revealed the proposal news on its Facebook page over the weekend.

They said: “Our Christmas concert in the Cathedral last night had real-life romantic movie vibes when the night ended with a surprise marriage proposal.

“After the gorgeous Amy Macleod impressively belted out Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, her wish did indeed come true – when her partner James Martin, who was hosting the event, got down on one knee…

“Congratulations to the lovely couple and thank you for letting us share your special moment.”