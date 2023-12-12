Caley Thistle defends controversial plan to site battery storage scheme in Inverness

Inverness Caley Thistle has moved to allay fears over plans to develop a battery storage plant in the city.

The club wants to site around 52 containers capable of storing up to 50MW of electricity at Fairway Business Park.

It would be used to store excess electricity from the national grid and then release the energy during periods of high demand.

Last week Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council said the site was “totally inappropriate” for the development.

It said it was close to houses and businesses and upwind of schools, shops and Raigmore Hospital “placing these at risk from a toxic cloud in the event of an explosion and fire”.

The community council’s “serious and legitimate concerns” also included the loss of green space.

Battery plan deferred by councillors

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee deferred a decision on the plans last month pending a site visit.

Officials recommended refusing the application despite saying it potentially could help address peaks and troughs in the electricity network.

It could also contribute to national climate change and carbon net-zero targets.

But, they argued, it would remove an area of designated open space.

There is also potential for noise disturbance and the plan will not conserve, restore or enhance the site’s biodiversity, they said.

The application is in the name of green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Caley Thistle’s main shirt sponsor.

However, the facility would be operated by ICT Battery Storage Limited, wholly owned by the football club.

Profits would be used to support the club and the community outreach programmes of The Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust.

In a statement, Caley Thistle says it is working closely with the council to address the plan’s biodiversity gain and economic benefits.

It says it is also aware of concerns raised by the local community council.

“In the first instance (we) can confirm that the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) have raised no concerns or issues with regard to potential fire risk associated with the installation.”

Additional safeguards

It states the facility will be “designed, selected, and installed in accordance with all legislation, international guidance, good practice, and related standards.”

There will be additional safeguards in place including 24-hour monitoring and automatic fire, gas, and smoke detection.

The plans also include regular maintenance and testing and integrated fire detection with automated suppression systems including water-based fire suppression.

In addition, the development would include spatial layout and separation between components, use of fire-resistant non-combustible materials and enclosures and ventilation and temperature control to prevent overheating.

The club says it will also liaise with fire and rescue services prior to operation.

It argues that the Fairways site was chosen for logistic reasons, being close to a grid connection.

While it is planned for an area of green space, there would be a biodiversity net gain, it says.

The plan would create 40 jobs during construction and 15 when operating, including four locally.

Last week, the north planning applications commiteee approved ILI’s plans for a battery energy storage plant in Alness despite safety concerns.

