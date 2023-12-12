Caley Thistle defends controversial plan to site battery storage scheme in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Caley Thistle defends controversial plan to site battery storage scheme in Inverness

The local community council said the site planned for the facility was "totally inappropriate".

By John Ross
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle has moved to allay fears over plans to develop a battery storage plant in the city.

The club wants to site around 52 containers capable of storing up to 50MW of electricity at Fairway Business Park.

It would be used to store excess electricity from the national grid and then release the energy during periods of high demand.

Last week Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council said the site was “totally inappropriate” for the development.

It said it was close to houses and businesses and upwind of schools, shops and Raigmore Hospital “placing these at risk from a toxic cloud in the event of an explosion and fire”.

The community council’s “serious and legitimate concerns” also included the loss of green space.

Battery plan deferred by councillors

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee deferred a decision on the plans last month pending a site visit.

Officials recommended refusing the application despite saying it potentially could help  address peaks and troughs in the electricity network.

It could also contribute to national climate change and carbon net-zero targets.

But, they argued, it would remove an area of designated open space.

There is also potential for noise disturbance and the plan will not conserve, restore or enhance the site’s biodiversity, they said.

The facility is earmarked for a site at the Fairways Business Park

The application is in the name of green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Caley Thistle’s main shirt sponsor.

However, the facility would be operated by ICT Battery Storage Limited, wholly owned by the football club.

Profits would be used to support the club and the community outreach programmes of The Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust.

In a statement, Caley Thistle says it is working closely with the council to address the plan’s biodiversity gain and economic benefits.

It says it is also aware of concerns raised by the local community council.

“In the first instance (we) can confirm that the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) have raised no concerns or issues with regard to potential fire risk associated with the installation.”

Additional safeguards

It states the facility will be “designed, selected, and installed in accordance with all legislation, international guidance, good practice, and related standards.”

There will be additional safeguards in place including 24-hour monitoring and automatic fire, gas, and smoke detection.

The plans also include regular maintenance and testing and integrated fire detection with automated suppression systems including water-based fire suppression.

In addition, the development would include spatial layout and separation between components, use of fire-resistant non-combustible materials and enclosures and ventilation and temperature control to prevent overheating.

The development would be on part of a former golf course

The club says it will also liaise with fire and rescue services prior to operation.

It argues that the Fairways site was chosen for logistic reasons, being close to a grid connection.

While it is planned for an area of green space, there would be a biodiversity net gain, it says.

The plan would create 40 jobs during construction and 15 when operating, including four locally.

Last week, the north planning applications commiteee approved ILI’s plans for a battery energy storage plant in Alness despite safety concerns.

