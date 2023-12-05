Planners recommend approval for proposal to replace Inverness gym with bowling alley and inflatable activity centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Planners recommend approval for proposal to replace Inverness gym with bowling alley and inflatable activity centre

Sports Direct and the Everlast gym look to be on the way out at Inverness's largest retail park.

By Stuart Findlay
Members staged a protest at Everlast Gym earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A popular Inverness gym is a step closer to being replaced by a bowling alley after Highland Council planners gave a proposal for the change their backing.

Hercules Unit Trust, the owners of Inverness Shopping Park, has applied to convert the Everlast Gym and Sports Direct shop into a multi-million pound entertainment centre.

The move came after the company behind the gym and sports outlet said it wanted “to vacate the premises”.

More than 200 objections have been raised about the proposal, with many furious about the prospect of losing the facility in a part of Inverness which is already lacking.

In a report, planning officer John Kelly acknowledges the strength of feeling around the application.

But he concludes that those matters are not relevant to determining the application from a planning perspective and it should be approved.

When will a decision on the gym be made?

Mr Kelly said: “It is clearly evident from the comments received by parties concerned with the potential closure of the health and fitness centre that the existing facilities are held in high regard.

“Many of the representations received have highlighted the physical health, mental wellbeing, and social benefits that the centre provides and the negative impacts that closure could bring.

“Nevertheless, these are not material planning considerations relevant to the determination of this application.”

Members of the gym have put their worries across in objections to the proposals. Image: Google Maps

Members of the council’s south planning committee will debate the application and make a final decision on December 12.

It will put councillors in a potentially difficult spot, similar to the one they faced about an application to build a new hotel at the Ironworks.

Like that application, this plan will result in the closure of something that is well supported in Inverness.

But the council would leave itself open to a legal challenge if it rejected it without a valid reason.

‘It’s closing down a community hub for many people’

Hercules Unit Trust has lined up Hollywood Bowl and Innoflate as the proposed new operators of the site.

The company reckons there will be 60 jobs sustained by the two businesses, a similar number to the 50 currently employed there now.

The council’s transport and environmental health teams have raised no objection to the plans, but the concerns from the public have been numerous.

Among fears about losing an important community service is also a worry that a new bowling alley will adversely affect Rollerbowl, which has been running in the city for decades.

Andrew Johns from Croy said: “Closing down Everlast Inverness is not only closing a busy gym and fitness centre, it’s closing down a community hub for many people.

The location of the proposal in Inverness Shopping Park, located in red. Image: Hercules Unit Trust

“This is the only gym that is based on this side of town and removing it would add additional traffic through the already busy city at peak times.

“The proposed bowling alley would impact the already long-running local independent bowling alley and existing soft play areas within the city.

“I believe this suite brings more than fitness to this side of Inverness, it brings togetherness, mental health breaks, social networking, and safety, along with so much more.”

Gym has been a fixture in Inverness for 16 years

The gym in Inverness currently has approximately 2,300 members and 300 children take swimming lessons in its facilities.

Since opening in June 2007, it has seen a few different signs out front.

But they’ve always been connected to the same sport franchise in its different guises.

JJB Sports was the original tenant when it moved from its home on the other side of the retail park.

It became DW Sports in 2012 after JJB Sports’ financial woes and then assumed the Sports Direct title when DW entered administration themselves in 2020.

Conversation