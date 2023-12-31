Countdown is on ahead of Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Countdown is on ahead of Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness

Around 5,000 people will take to the dance floor in Inverness this evening to celebrate the start of the New Year. 

By Michelle Henderson
Main stage lit up ahead of Hogmanay ceilidh.
The stage is set for the Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness this evening. Image: Councillor Duncan Macpherson.

Final preparations are underway ahead of the city’s Hogmanay ceilidh.

Around 5,000 people will take to the dancefloor in Inverness this evening to celebrate the start of the New Year.

The mass ceilidh, which replaces the previous Red Hot Highland Fling concert, will take place at the car park next to the Northern Meeting Park.

The main stage of the Highland Ceilidh stands tall in the grounds.
Around 5,000 people will attend the signature event this evening to bring in the New Year. Image: Councillor Duncan Macpherson.

Kicking off at 8.30pm, musicians will take to the stage to perform the soundtrack to the signature event.

Countdown to Highland Hogmanay ceilidh begins

Pictures taken during soundcheck today show preparations are in full swing ahead of the much-anticipated event.

The staging area has been erected to the rear of the Highland Council headquarters, leaving space for a huge dance floor on the grounds.

Hospitality vendors pitched in the car park.
Hospitality vendors have set up camp in the grounds to cater to attendees of this year’s ceilidh. Image: Councillor Duncan Macpherson.

Hospitality vendors have also begun setting up on the site, offering hot food and beverages.

Organisers have described the event as the ‘largest on the planet.’

City manager David Haas says the council wants the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh to be “an event for everyone.”

As the bells ring out at midnight, attendees will have a front-row seat to the city’s fireworks display.

