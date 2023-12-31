Countdown is on ahead of Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness

Final preparations are underway ahead of the city’s Hogmanay ceilidh.

Around 5,000 people will take to the dancefloor in Inverness this evening to celebrate the start of the New Year.

The mass ceilidh, which replaces the previous Red Hot Highland Fling concert, will take place at the car park next to the Northern Meeting Park.

Kicking off at 8.30pm, musicians will take to the stage to perform the soundtrack to the signature event.

Countdown to Highland Hogmanay ceilidh begins

Pictures taken during soundcheck today show preparations are in full swing ahead of the much-anticipated event.

The staging area has been erected to the rear of the Highland Council headquarters, leaving space for a huge dance floor on the grounds.

Hospitality vendors have also begun setting up on the site, offering hot food and beverages.

Organisers have described the event as the ‘largest on the planet.’

City manager David Haas says the council wants the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh to be “an event for everyone.”

As the bells ring out at midnight, attendees will have a front-row seat to the city’s fireworks display.