Parade, bands and fireworks: All you need to know about the world’s biggest Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness

Inverness will host the largest Hogmanay ceilidh on the planet, with 5,000 people hitting the dancefloor as they welcome 2024.

The mass ceilidh, which replaces the previous Red Hot Highland Fling concert, will take place at the car park next to the Northern Meeting Park on New Year’s Eve.

Kicking off at 8:30pm, the event will follow a 30-minute procession led by Pyro Celtica and Harbinger Drumming Group, who have previously taken part in Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The parade will start at 7:30pm from Falcon Square, going down Inglis Street, High Street, Ness Walk and finishing at Inverness Cathedral.

Ticket holders will then make their way through the Northern Meeting Park to the adjacent car park, where the stage will be set up.

All you need to know about Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh

Inverness will see one of Scotland’s finest ceilidh bands, Highland Fire, who include local lads Calum MacPhail and Sean Cousins, from the band Horo.

Skipinnish’s very own Norrie MacIver will also be joining for some songs in both English and Gaelic.

The Highland Council further confirmed that three-time winner of the Scots Trad Music Award and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Siobhan Miller will lead attendants up to the bells.

Instrumental fireworks will be provided by award-winning duo Ali Hutton and Ross Ainslie, who were the driving force behind The Treacherous Orchestra.

They’ll be joined by Ewan Robertson, fellow Breabach band member.and former winner of the ‘BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician’ of the Year award.

Event manager Kim Rait added on a media briefing held at the site today that a 7-minute firework display by Fireworks Scotland will delight dancers after the bells.

She also said that there will be between 15 to 20 dancing masters to help those who are lost on the dance floor.

City manager David Haas said the council wants the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh to be “an event for everyone.”

Council encourages buying tickets online ‘to avoid disappointment’

City manager David Haas said today that they have got “a very encouraging response” from people, as he revealed thousands of tickets have already been booked.

He added: “Tickets will also be sold at the site on the night, but we would encourage those interested to buy tickets online to save time and avoid disappointment.”

Tickets can be bought at highlandwinterfestival.co.uk and have a cost of £12 plus a £0.50 booking fee.

Mr Hass said: “It is always a difficult decision to charge people for an event, but it offers great value for money; five hours of quality entertainment plus a parade.”

The Inverness city manager further explained that attendants can also buy drinks at the bars that will be set up at the Northern Meeting Park, where toilets will also be available.

Additionally, there will be several food stalls on the edges of the car park, so people can grab a bite between songs.