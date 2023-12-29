Parade, bands and fireworks: All you need to know about the world’s biggest Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parade, bands and fireworks: All you need to know about the world’s biggest Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness

Key details on firework display revealed for the ceilidh described as ‘the largest on the planet.'

By Alberto Lejarraga
City manager David Haas and Highland Council event manager Kim Rait show their best dance moves ahead of the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 28/12/2023
City manager David Haas and Highland Council event manager Kim Rait show their best dance moves ahead of the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 28/12/2023

Inverness will host the largest Hogmanay ceilidh on the planet, with 5,000 people hitting the dancefloor as they welcome 2024.

The mass ceilidh, which replaces the previous Red Hot Highland Fling concert, will take place at the car park next to the Northern Meeting Park on New Year’s Eve.

Kicking off at 8:30pm, the event will follow a 30-minute procession led by Pyro Celtica and Harbinger Drumming Group, who have previously taken part in Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The parade will start at 7:30pm from Falcon Square, going down Inglis Street, High Street, Ness Walk and finishing at Inverness Cathedral.

Inverness New Year’s ceilidh will take place at the car park behind the Northern Meeting Park, where the stage was being set up today. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Ticket holders will then make their way through the Northern Meeting Park to the adjacent car park, where the stage will be set up.

All you need to know about Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh

Inverness will see one of Scotland’s finest ceilidh bands, Highland Fire, who include local lads Calum MacPhail and Sean Cousins, from the band Horo.

Skipinnish’s very own Norrie MacIver will also be joining for some songs in both English and Gaelic.

Norrie MacIver of Skippinish will be performing at the event.

The Highland Council further confirmed that three-time winner of the Scots Trad Music Award and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Siobhan Miller will lead attendants up to the bells.

Instrumental fireworks will be provided by award-winning duo Ali Hutton and Ross Ainslie, who were the driving force behind The Treacherous Orchestra.

They’ll be joined by Ewan Robertson, fellow Breabach band member.and former winner of the ‘BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician’ of the Year award.

Event manager Kim Rait added on a media briefing held at the site today that a 7-minute firework display by Fireworks Scotland will delight dancers after the bells.

Bars and toilets will be set up at the Northern Meeting Park. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

She also said that there will be between 15 to 20 dancing masters to help those who are lost on the dance floor.

Event manager for the Highland Council Kim Rait poses while workers set up the stage behind her. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

City manager David Haas said the council wants the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh to be “an event for everyone.”

Council encourages buying tickets online ‘to avoid disappointment’

City manager David Haas said today that they have got “a very encouraging response” from people, as he revealed thousands of tickets have already been booked.

Inverness city manager David Haas at the car park where the event will take place. The area behind him is where the food stalls will be. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He added: “Tickets will also be sold at the site on the night, but we would encourage those interested to buy tickets online to save time and avoid disappointment.”

Tickets can be bought at highlandwinterfestival.co.uk and have a cost of £12 plus a £0.50 booking fee.

Mr Hass said: “It is always a difficult decision to charge people for an event, but it offers great value for money; five hours of quality entertainment plus a parade.”

The Inverness city manager further explained that attendants can also buy drinks at the bars that will be set up at the Northern Meeting Park, where toilets will also be available.

Additionally, there will be several food stalls on the edges of the car park, so people can grab a bite between songs.

