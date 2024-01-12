Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will be held at one of the Highland’s most-visited heritage sites.

The 11th annual awards celebrate the best courses and service to visitors.

They are to be staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

They are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which is being held in Inverness for the first time from March 19-21.

The event is in association with Luxe Scot.

It is estimated Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference will be worth £3 million to the local economy. It should also bring longer-term benefits to the city and the Highlands.

Celebrating outstanding achievement in golf tourism

The event was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal. It will give Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet tour operators from around the world.

The awards celebrate and promote the outstanding achievements within the Scottish golf tourism industry.

They recognise the finest courses, hotels and experiences that have helped shape Scotland’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted to announce the venue for the 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

“We are extremely proud to be involved in this prestigious event and help deliver the 11th edition of the awards to recognise the outstanding contribution businesses make to the golf tourism industry.”

Craig Walker, editor of the Press and Journal, added: “No trip to the Highlands is complete without a visit to this place which is of such importance to so many people.”

The Culloden centre holds a prestigious five-star award from VisitScotland and is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

It tells the story of the conflict that took place on 16 April 1746.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will be held in a purpose-built area at the rear of the centre where there are no archaeological and historical sensitivities.

Bringing golf visitors to Scotland

Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 was launched in September.

Golf tour operators from more than 20 countries travel to meet with Scottish businesses at the three-day event.

More than 100 Scottish golf businesses and 90 international tour operators take part. They attract an estimated 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland each year.