Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden

The event will celebrate the best courses and service to visitors.

By John Ross
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will be held at one of the Highland’s most-visited heritage sites.

The 11th annual awards celebrate the best courses and service to visitors.

They are to be staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

They are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which is being held in Inverness for the first time from March 19-21.

The event is in association with Luxe Scot.

It is estimated Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference will be worth £3 million to the local economy. It should also bring longer-term benefits to the city and the Highlands.

Celebrating outstanding achievement in golf tourism

The event was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal. It will give Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet tour operators from around the world.

The awards celebrate and promote the outstanding achievements within the Scottish golf tourism industry.

They recognise the finest courses, hotels and experiences that have helped shape Scotland’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted to announce the venue for the 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in September in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Press and Journal editor Craig Walker; Andy Williams,chief revenue officer at DC Thomson; Jo De Silva, chair of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, and Tony Story, CEO of the Kingsmills Group. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We are extremely proud to be involved in this prestigious event and help deliver the 11th edition of the awards to recognise the outstanding contribution businesses make to the golf tourism industry.”

Craig Walker, editor of the Press and Journal, added: “No trip to the Highlands is complete without a visit to this place which is of such importance to so many people.”

The Culloden centre holds a prestigious five-star award from VisitScotland and is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

It tells the story of the conflict that took place on 16 April 1746.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will be held in a purpose-built area at the rear of the centre where there are no archaeological and historical sensitivities.

Bringing golf visitors to Scotland

Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 was launched in September.

Golf tour operators from more than 20 countries travel to meet with Scottish businesses at the three-day event.

More than 100 Scottish golf businesses and 90 international tour operators take part. They attract an estimated 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland each year.

More from Inverness

Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
Scotland fans in Thurso ahead of the Euro 2020 match between Scotland and England in June 2021. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Inverness could be set for Euro 2024 fan zone this summer
Tributes were paid to Councillor Roddy Balfour at Highland Council's meeting. Image Sandy McCook
'You don't meet too many people like Roddy Balfour': Tributes after death of former…
A collision of multiple vehicles happened on the A9 at Daviot.
Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash at A9 at Daviot
Krispy Kreme has announced the official opening of the new Inverness shop. Image: Shutterstock
Krispy Kreme reveal details of Inverness launch as first customer to get year's supply…
John and Hannah Mackay with daughter Mathilda, 2, and new son Hugo. Imager Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th July '21 CR0029879 The Northern Meeting Park in Inverness which has a Blue Plaque commemorating its place in highland games history.
Will £5m project to restore this 'hidden jewel' in Inverness be worth it?
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Morning Field Place Picture shows; Locator of Morning Field Place. Morning Field Place. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Inverness nightmare neighbour tormented residents with sectarian songs
The exterior of a terminal building at Inverness Airport.
Seven destinations that Inverness Airport could (and should) fly to
The Inshes junction. Image: DCT Media
The top 5 worst roundabouts in Inverness — what do you think?

Conversation