‘You don’t meet too many people like Roddy Balfour’: Tributes after death of former Highland councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘You don’t meet too many people like Roddy Balfour’: Tributes after death of former Highland councillor

News was broken to colleagues before a full council meeting.

By John Ross
Tributes were paid to Councillor Roddy Balfour at Highland Council's meeting. Image Sandy McCook
Tributes were paid to Councillor Roddy Balfour at Highland Council's meeting. Image Sandy McCook

Colleagues have paid tribute to former Highland councillor Roddy Balfour who has died.

His death was announced by Highland Council convener Bill Lobban at the start of Thursday’s full council meeting.

Mr Balfour, a former solicitor who was in his 80s, was first elected in 1999 and served five consecutive terms as an indenpendent councillor.

After 23 years service to the community he decided not to stand in the 2022 election.

‘The world is a poorer place with his passing’

Mr Lobban said: “Roddy left the council at the last election after many years of stalwart service.

“He had one of the brightest minds of anyone I had the pleasure to meet and was a fierce and determined debater.

“He was also one of the nicest and most genuine people you could ever have met.

“The world is a much poorer place with his passing.”

Roddy Balfour

Councillor Alasdair Christie, the leader of the opposition on the council, said Mr Balfour, who was the council’s Armed Forces champion, was a pleasure to know.

He said: “Roddy was a Highland gentleman. With his razor sharp mind, he could argue the case either way for anything with logic and always with compassion and dignity.

“The work he did for Highland Council on Armed Forces and Armed Services was exceptional and it was down to him that we got as far as we did with the Armed Forces Covenant.

“He had a very successful legal career and I saw some of that separately in my role as chief executive of Citizens Advice.

“Roddy was on the Citizens Advice Board for 14 years and became a director in his own right.

“He took a keen interest in welfare rights, consumer issues and legal issues and added value to the charity immensely throughout that period.”

‘We will miss him deeply’

He added: “Roddy was one of those people that was a pleasure to meet in your life. You don’t meet too many people like Roddy Balfour in life.

“I think that we will all miss him deeply and our condolences to all his friends and family.

Born in Tasmania, Australia, Mr Balfour returned to his mother’s birthplace, and made the Highlands of Scotland his home.

He served the Ardersier, Croy and Petty Ward during the 1999 and 2003 election terms.

He was then elected in 2007, 2012 and 2017 to Culloden and Ardersier.

He was a member of many council committees and boards, including the Fire Board, and was vice chairman of education in 2001 and 2002 and chairman of education, culture and sport in 2003.

During his last term, he was a member of the places committee, audit and scrutiny committee, south planning applications committee, the planning review body and the City of Inverness area committee.

Highland councillor Roddy Balfour.

Provost of Inverness and area, Glynis Campbell Sinclair said Mr Balfour was “one of a kind”.

“He was passionate about the Gaelic language and was a very accomplished bagpiper.

“He had a quick wit, and a wicked sense of humour – he really did love to laugh.

“He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, Highland council staff and councillors and of course, the communities of Culloden and Ardersier.”

She added: “At the City of Inverness Area Committee, he regularly demonstrated a wealth of knowledge on the Inverness Common Good Fund and his counsel is sorely missed on this and many other matters.”

In 2021, Mr Balfour was invited to a reception at Edinburgh Castle to receive the council’s Gold award for the Defence Employers’ Recognition Scheme.

More from Inverness

A collision of multiple vehicles happened on the A9 at Daviot.
Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash at A9 at Daviot
Krispy Kreme has announced the official opening of the new Inverness shop. Image: Shutterstock
Krispy Kreme reveal details of Inverness launch as first customer to get year's supply…
John and Hannah Mackay with daughter Mathilda, 2, and new son Hugo. Imager Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th July '21 CR0029879 The Northern Meeting Park in Inverness which has a Blue Plaque commemorating its place in highland games history.
Will £5m project to restore this 'hidden jewel' in Inverness be worth it?
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Morning Field Place Picture shows; Locator of Morning Field Place. Morning Field Place. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Inverness nightmare neighbour tormented residents with sectarian songs
The exterior of a terminal building at Inverness Airport.
Seven destinations that Inverness Airport could (and should) fly to
The Inshes junction. Image: DCT Media
The top 5 worst roundabouts in Inverness — what do you think?
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness domestic abuser Liam McIntosh Picture shows; Inverness domestic abuser Liam McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness domestic abuser jailed over terrifying threats against ex and children
A Sheriff has ruled that Culloden mum Sara MacLennan "did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors." Image shows the MacLennan family (from left to right) Sara, her late daughter Jessi, her husband Paul, their daughter Lacey and son Aiden. Supplied by Sara MacLennan
Inverness toddler 'could have been saved' from cancer death if 'negligent' medics had listened…
RSE operation in England.
Highland firm RSE starts year with new boss and bumper results

Conversation