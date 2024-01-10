Krispy Kreme reveal details of Inverness launch as first customer to get year’s supply of doughnuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Krispy Kreme reveal details of Inverness launch as first customer to get year’s supply of doughnuts

The chain is set to open its most northern store in the UK and will be celebrating with plenty of free sweet treats.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Krispy Kreme has announced the official opening of the new Inverness shop. Image: Shutterstock
Krispy Kreme has announced the official opening of the new Inverness shop. Image: Shutterstock

The first customer at Krispy Kreme’s Inverness store is set to receive a year’s supply of doughnuts.

The grand opening will take place at 10am on Thursday, January 18 at their new premises on Inverness High Street.

And the early bird will catch the sweetest of treats as the first customer in the queue will be given a year’s supply of doughnuts.

Meanwhile, the first 12 customers will receive exclusive money-can’t-buy Krispy Kreme merchandise with their purchase.

Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts to be given away this week around Inverness

Krispy Kreme has also announced they will be giving away free doughnuts in Inverness this week.

Hundreds of Original Glazed doughnuts will be distributed outside the new shop, through Inverness town centre and outside Inverness Station on Friday, January 12.

Krispy Kreme hiring
The first customer in the queue on the long awaited opening day will get a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Image: Shutterstock.

Also, from January 18 to 21, Invernessians will be able to purchase the signature melt-in-the-mouth Original Glazed Dozen for just £10 instead of £14.95.

All you need to know about Inverness new Krispy Kreme shop

The new Inverness Krispy Kreme shop will be at 60 High Street.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The new store will be serving all of the latest limited-edition doughnuts, all hand-crafted and made fresh daily, as well as coffee and soft drinks.

Meanwhile, if you want to order ahead, Click & Collect will be available at the Inverness shop from Thursday January 11, to collect from 12pm on January 18 via the Krispy Kreme website.

Krispy Kreme hiring for new Inverness city centre store

 

