Krispy Kreme reveal details of Inverness launch as first customer to get year’s supply of doughnuts

The first customer at Krispy Kreme’s Inverness store is set to receive a year’s supply of doughnuts.

The grand opening will take place at 10am on Thursday, January 18 at their new premises on Inverness High Street.

And the early bird will catch the sweetest of treats as the first customer in the queue will be given a year’s supply of doughnuts.

Meanwhile, the first 12 customers will receive exclusive money-can’t-buy Krispy Kreme merchandise with their purchase.

Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts to be given away this week around Inverness

Krispy Kreme has also announced they will be giving away free doughnuts in Inverness this week.

Hundreds of Original Glazed doughnuts will be distributed outside the new shop, through Inverness town centre and outside Inverness Station on Friday, January 12.

Also, from January 18 to 21, Invernessians will be able to purchase the signature melt-in-the-mouth Original Glazed Dozen for just £10 instead of £14.95.

All you need to know about Inverness new Krispy Kreme shop

The new Inverness Krispy Kreme shop will be at 60 High Street.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The new store will be serving all of the latest limited-edition doughnuts, all hand-crafted and made fresh daily, as well as coffee and soft drinks.

Meanwhile, if you want to order ahead, Click & Collect will be available at the Inverness shop from Thursday January 11, to collect from 12pm on January 18 via the Krispy Kreme website.