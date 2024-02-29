Utopia returns to Inverness as cafe owner opens up about his own mental health battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Utopia returns to Inverness as cafe owner opens up about his own mental health battle

Kevin Paterson wants his cafe to be a safe space for people struggling as the popular spot throws open its doors again.

Kevin Paterson is delighted to be back running Utopia. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kevin Paterson is delighted to be back running Utopia. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

One of Inverness’s best-loved cafes has reopened its doors after a turbulent year away.

Utopia Cafe made a big splash when it arrived in the Highland capital in 2019, quickly building up a loyal following and landing a string of top-rated reviews.

But it was hammered by the Covid pandemic and the maze of restrictions that followed.

And on top of that, owner Kevin Paterson was working himself into the ground trying to take on everything and keep standards high.

It reached a tipping point in May 2023.

Kevin was in a dark place, struggling with his mental health and exhausted.

He pulled the plug on Utopia and didn’t know what the next step was.

But after more than nine months of soul-searching, the cafe is back.

And this time, things will be different.

Social buzz at return of Utopia

Utopia was a victim of its own success in the early days.

Among one of its many glowing reviews on TripAdvisor was one that remarked that it felt like something that belonged in Glasgow’s leafy West End rather than in a residential street in Hilton.

That feeling that it was something people in Inverness weren’t used to seeing created a buzz.

And that buzz created an expectation.

“I just wanted us to do something a bit different,” said Kevin. “It blows my mind the following we built up.

“The pressure of running a business, the reaction we had and the expectations we set for ourselves.

Exterior of Utopia Cafe in Inverness.
Customers flocked to Utopia Cafe in Inverness for its reopening on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Trying to manage and maintain that, it was a massive source of stress and pressure.”

To avoid falling into that same trap, Kevin is ready to relinquish some control.

He’s hired a manager, a new chef is in the pipeline and the whole menu has been simplified.

That might mean things look a bit different at Utopia – but it will also give the business its best chance of surviving long-term.

Kevin, who grew up in Smithton, said: “Part of my problem before was that I was a bit of a control freak.

“I don’t want to try to do everything and spreading myself too thin. I struggled to delegate things and this time it has to be different.”

Return is welcome boost for Inverness cafe scene

Kevin started working in the hospitality industry when he was only 13, working as a pot washer.

Since then, he’s worked in all manner of takeaways, sandwich shops, restaurants and cafes from the Highlands to London.

Opening a cafe in his hometown fulfilled a dream and the opening year was a whirlwind as Utopia established itself as a firm favourite in the city.

Its Instagram-friendly dishes helped it boom on social media.

And that powerful online presence helped dig the business out of a recruitment hole in 2022.

Some of the treats on offer at Utopia today.
Some of the treats on offer at Utopia today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But taking on too much himself took a toll on Kevin.

Kevin said: “When Covid hit, my mental health went off a cliff.

“It’s something I’ve struggled with since I was 15 and it’ll always been a part of my life.

“In some of those dark days, I felt so lonely and isolated.”

Having taken time to recover, the 34-year-old wants his cafe to be a safe space for anyone in the city that is struggling.

Kevin added: “I am so excited to be back doing what I love. And I really want people to know that this cafe is a safe space for anyone struggling.

“If you’re alone, if you have no one to talk to or nowhere to go or just need a listening ear, Utopia is a place you can go to.”

Conversation