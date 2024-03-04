All you need to know as Gladiator star Russell Crowe confirms Inverness tour date

Gladiator star Russell Crowe has confirmed details for his Inverness show.

After first announcing his visit to the Highlands capital last month, Eden Court Theatre has revealed the Oscar-winning actor will be taking to their stage this summer.

Russell will be performing a one-off night of music on Friday, July 26.

The show comes as part of his tour ‘Indoor Garden Party’, featuring his band The Gentlemen Barbers, Lorraine O’Reilly and special guests.

Russell said in a statement: ““There’s an attitude about this band. It’s got a groove. We do a lot of story songs, but we also know we are here to blow out the cobwebs and give the audience a good night”.

Other stops on the tour include Dublin, Leeds, London and Warrington.

Promotors said tonight that tickets will be “on sale soon”.

Russell Crowe looks to reconnect with Highland roots

Russell first considered the idea of a show in Inverness earlier in February.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 12: “What about a gig in Inverness? Any Fraser of Lovat relatives want to come?”

Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair excitedly responded, saying the city would be “delighted” to host the Gladiator star.

After he officially announced an Inverness show, Provost Sinclair invited the actor to meet some of his distant relatives at the city’s Highland Games on July 13.

Earlier this year, Russell, 59, revealed he was related to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser.

The Lord grew up near Beauly in Inverness. In more recent times Game of Thrones actor Clive Russell portrayed him in the Outlander TV series.

Known as the Old Fox, Fraser was the last man to be executed by beheading in Britain. That came after his clan was among those defeated at the battle of Culloden in 1746.

Where can you get tickets to see Russell Crowe in Inverness?

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday.

