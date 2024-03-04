All you need to know as Gladiator star Russell Crowe confirms Inverness tour date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

All you need to know as Gladiator star Russell Crowe confirms Inverness tour date

The actor has confirmed the time and place of his impending show in the Highlands.

By Bailey Moreton
Russell Crowe will take to the stage in Inverness this summer. Image: ML Photo/Profimedia
Russell Crowe will take to the stage in Inverness this summer. Image: ML Photo/Profimedia

Gladiator star Russell Crowe has confirmed details for his Inverness show.

After first announcing his visit to the Highlands capital last month, Eden Court Theatre has revealed the Oscar-winning actor will be taking to their stage this summer.

Russell will be performing a one-off night of music on Friday, July 26.

The show comes as part of his tour ‘Indoor Garden Party’, featuring his band The Gentlemen Barbers, Lorraine O’Reilly and special guests.

Russell said in a statement: ““There’s an attitude about this band. It’s got a groove. We do a lot of story songs, but we also know we are here to blow out the cobwebs and give the audience a good night”.

Other stops on the tour include Dublin, Leeds, London and Warrington.

Promotors said tonight that tickets will be “on sale soon”.

Will Inverness residents be entertained this summer? Image: Jaap Buitendijk/Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Russell Crowe looks to reconnect with Highland roots

Russell first considered the idea of a show in Inverness earlier in February.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 12: “What about a gig in Inverness? Any Fraser of Lovat relatives want to come?”

Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair excitedly responded, saying the city would be “delighted” to host the Gladiator star.

After he officially announced an Inverness show, Provost Sinclair invited the actor to meet some of his distant relatives at the city’s Highland Games on July 13.

Earlier this year, Russell, 59, revealed he was related to 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser.

Inverness may have 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser to thank for Russell Crowe announcing a concert in the city. Image: PA/ Shutterstock

The Lord grew up near Beauly in Inverness. In more recent times Game of Thrones actor Clive Russell portrayed him in the Outlander TV series.

Known as the Old Fox, Fraser was the last man to be executed by beheading in Britain. That came after his clan was among those defeated at the battle of Culloden in 1746.

Where can you get tickets to see Russell Crowe in Inverness?

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday.

Eden Court Theatre said tickets would be on sale soon.

More details about the event can be found online.

Conversation