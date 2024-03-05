Police swarm house after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

Police in Inverness have descended on a house on the corner of India Street and Thornbush Road in Merkinch.

The incident has been described as a “disturbance” by locals.

There are at least ten officers at a domestic property on Thornbush Road, a semi-detached house.

Police appear to be searching bins and are working inside a semi-detached property at the scene of a property on Thornbush Road.

Police seen investigating items from house

A police dog is also working at the scene.

Officers have removed items from the house, including a box.

Locals describe police arriving at the scene earlier this morning.

A local worker said: “I saw quite a few police cars and a police van entering the street around 30 minutes ago.”

One neighbour said: “I live in the neighbourhood and I saw police earlier. I reckon it is drugs, it always is.”

Another said: “It is becoming a daily occurrence that police raid a house in Merkinch due to drugs.

“It would be news if it wasn’t drugs these days.”

We have asked police to comment.

More to follow.