Inverness Police swarm house after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness Four police vehicles were seen in the area, with reports of officers making door-to-door inquiries. By Louise Glen March 5 2024, 10:40 am March 5 2024, 10:40 am Share Police swarm house after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6393214/inverness-police-merkinch-thornbush-road/ Copy Link Police are working at a property in Merkinch. Image: Alberto Molina/ DC Thomson. Police in Inverness have descended on a house on the corner of India Street and Thornbush Road in Merkinch. The incident has been described as a “disturbance” by locals. There are at least ten officers at a domestic property on Thornbush Road, a semi-detached house. Police appear to be searching bins and are working inside a semi-detached property at the scene of a property on Thornbush Road. Police seen investigating items from house A police dog is also working at the scene. Officers have removed items from the house, including a box. Locals describe police arriving at the scene earlier this morning. A local worker said: “I saw quite a few police cars and a police van entering the street around 30 minutes ago.” One neighbour said: “I live in the neighbourhood and I saw police earlier. I reckon it is drugs, it always is.” Another said: “It is becoming a daily occurrence that police raid a house in Merkinch due to drugs. “It would be news if it wasn’t drugs these days.” We have asked police to comment. More to follow.