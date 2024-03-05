Police swarm house after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Police swarm house after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

Four police vehicles were seen in the area, with reports of officers making door-to-door inquiries.

By Louise Glen
Police swarm house in Merkinch in Inverness.
Police are working at a property in Merkinch. Image: Alberto Molina/ DC Thomson.

Police in Inverness have descended on a house on the corner of India Street and Thornbush Road in Merkinch.

The incident has been described as a “disturbance” by locals.

There are at least ten officers at a domestic property on Thornbush Road, a semi-detached house.

Police appear to be searching bins and are working inside a semi-detached property at the scene of a property on Thornbush Road.

Police seen investigating items from house

A police dog is also working at the scene.

Officers have removed items from the house, including a box.

Locals describe police arriving at the scene earlier this morning.

A local worker said: “I saw quite a few police cars and a police van entering the street around 30 minutes ago.”

One neighbour said: “I live in the neighbourhood and I saw police earlier. I reckon it is drugs, it always is.”

Another said: “It is becoming a daily occurrence that police raid a house in Merkinch due to drugs.

“It would be news if it wasn’t drugs these days.”

We have asked police to comment.

More to follow.

