Inverness cafe in the limelight as BBC films TV show at venue

Manager Val Cooper said she tried "not to overthink it" when the camera turned to her.

By Bailey Moreton
Cafe 1668 got its brush with television fame when BBC crews showed up to film. Image: Cafe 1668/Facebook
Inverness-based Cafe 1668 had a brush with television stardom this week, as the BBC was in town filming.

The venue on Church Street hosted crew from the BBC Scotland show Landward for filming this week.

The show featured the Inverness cafe and The Country Food Trust, an English charity that donated food packages to Cafe 1668.

The packages included game meat from local shooting estates. It was then made into pouches of meals like curries, casseroles and bolognese and frozen meat.

Cafe manager Val Cooper said: “We can put the pouches out on our shelves and it’s a brilliant easy meal to pick up and put over pasta or a baked potatoes or something like that.

“We can cook for our meats for our free meals which is brilliant, because we don’t get a  lot of meat donated to us. Obviously with the cost of living, buying meat to then use for our free meals is not cost effective for us.”

Cafe 1668 manager Val Cooper (right) filmed an interview for an episode of BBC Scotland show Landward. Image: Cafe 1668/Facebook

Cafe 1668 manager enjoys brush with television stardom

The Inverness cafe is a charity that serves free meals to those in need three times a week.

While it was an unusual diary addition, cafe manager Val Cooper said her television interview went smoothly.

She said: “It was alright, I try not to overthink it. They were great.”

Crew members from the BBC Scotland show Landward. Pictured is presenter Shahbaz Majeed (left) on Church Street in Inverness. Image: Cafe 1668/Facebook

Landward is a long-running television program has been on air since 2006 and covers rural Scottish affairs.

Last year, the show covered the rescue of Britain’s loneliest sheep off a cliff near Brora. There was also an episode on the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

The new series of Landward is set to air in April on BBC Scotland.

Island shop to give lucky winner 100 Easter eggs after order mix-up

Conversation