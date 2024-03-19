Burger King and Costa drive-thrus on outskirts of Peterhead APPROVED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Burger King and Costa drive-thrus on outskirts of Peterhead APPROVED

The big names will join existing fast food firms next to the Invernettie Roundabout including McDonald's, KFC and Starbucks.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Burger King and Costa drive-thrus will be built next to the Invernettie Roundabout in Peterhead. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The Burger King and Costa drive-thrus will be built next to the Invernettie Roundabout in Peterhead. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Peterhead residents will now have even more fast food options as Burger King and Costa drive-thru plans have been granted.

CP Properties lodged a proposal with Aberdeenshire Council for land next to the Burnside Business Centre – close to other big name food firms.

The developer had previously been given the go-ahead to bring Domino’s and Screwfix to the Blue Toon back in 2021.

A site plan of the new Peterhead development. Image: GD Lodge Architects

But they later changed their mind on the plans – as they claimed there was a “growing demand for drive-thru developments” instead.

Council planners said there were “no reasons why the development could not be supported” ahead of a meeting today.

The land earmarked for the new food outlets near Quantum Data Solutions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The site, located just off the A90 road from Ellon on the outskirts of the town will have 40 parking spaces and access will be formed from Burnside Road.

The burger and coffee giants will join existing fast food firms found around the Invernettie Roundabout including McDonald’s, KFC and Starbucks.

Worries over drive-thru traffic chaos

The application went before members of the Buchan area committee earlier today.

Councillor Geoff Crowson raised some concerns about queuing traffic and the impact that could have on surrounding businesses.

But, an officer from the local authority’s roads team assured him they were not worried.

The new drive-thrus will be built in the red area. Image: GD Lodge Architects

Ross Bennett explained that the new restaurant and cafe is not expected to bring any additional traffic to the area.

He believed visitors would simply be there for a “slightly different choice” from the other neighbouring outlets they usually visit.

Mr Bennett also told the committee that Transport Scotland had not objected to the application and was satisfied it could operate safely.

Will Domino’s still open in Peterhead?

But while Domino’s will no longer be found on the roundabout, it could soon set up shop on West Road.

The global pizza chain has submitted plans to open a takeaway within a car garage in the Blue Toon.

Pizza chain Domino’s could open at the cafe next to West Road Customs. Image: Google Street View

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd unveiled a proposal for the firm to operate from the West Road Customs building.

If approved, Domino’s would occupy the cafe space currently on the site.

Meanwhile, plans for a Burger King restaurant on the Burnside Business Park site were initially proposed back in 2019.

But developer Carnoustie Links Development Limited’s proposal never came to fruition.

‘Soon we will be left with nothing’: Blow for Peterhead town centre as Shoe Zone to close

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jack Walker violently assaulted a woman in Aberdeen before declaring himself 'Aberdeen's hardest man'. Image: Facebook.
Thug who punched woman unconscious in unprovoked attack declared himself 'Aberdeen's hardest man'
Police cars on Longate
Man, 51, taken to hospital after 'stabbing' on Peterhead street
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Sentencing delayed for former Aberdeen nurse who poisoned child
Shoe Zone Peterhead
'Soon we will be left with nothing': Blow for Peterhead town centre as Shoe…
Robert Livingstone carried out a robbery with a bread knife at a Spar on St Machar Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Spar knife robber was suffering from 'crack cocaine psychosis'
Jack Smith, who offered to buy a girl vapes and then went on to perform a sexual assault on her
Aberdeen man offered to buy child vapes - then sexually assaulted her
Car fire on the A96 near P&J Live. Image: Fubar News.
Car catches fire on A96 near P&J Live
To go with story by Jamie Ross. SPINDRIFT Picture shows; Lewis Webster. Glasgow. SpinDrift Date; 19/03/2024
Aberdeen man admits stabbing dad multiple times but denies murder
The communal spaces in the new Roebuck Inn have been revamped. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside the newly revamped and renamed Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Thug tied up and tortured Aberdeen flatmate with boiling liquid and washing powder

Conversation