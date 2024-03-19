Burger King and Costa drive-thrus on outskirts of Peterhead APPROVED

Peterhead residents will now have even more fast food options as Burger King and Costa drive-thru plans have been granted.

CP Properties lodged a proposal with Aberdeenshire Council for land next to the Burnside Business Centre – close to other big name food firms.

The developer had previously been given the go-ahead to bring Domino’s and Screwfix to the Blue Toon back in 2021.

But they later changed their mind on the plans – as they claimed there was a “growing demand for drive-thru developments” instead.

Council planners said there were “no reasons why the development could not be supported” ahead of a meeting today.

The site, located just off the A90 road from Ellon on the outskirts of the town will have 40 parking spaces and access will be formed from Burnside Road.

The burger and coffee giants will join existing fast food firms found around the Invernettie Roundabout including McDonald’s, KFC and Starbucks.

Worries over drive-thru traffic chaos

The application went before members of the Buchan area committee earlier today.

Councillor Geoff Crowson raised some concerns about queuing traffic and the impact that could have on surrounding businesses.

But, an officer from the local authority’s roads team assured him they were not worried.

Ross Bennett explained that the new restaurant and cafe is not expected to bring any additional traffic to the area.

He believed visitors would simply be there for a “slightly different choice” from the other neighbouring outlets they usually visit.

Mr Bennett also told the committee that Transport Scotland had not objected to the application and was satisfied it could operate safely.

Will Domino’s still open in Peterhead?

But while Domino’s will no longer be found on the roundabout, it could soon set up shop on West Road.

The global pizza chain has submitted plans to open a takeaway within a car garage in the Blue Toon.

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd unveiled a proposal for the firm to operate from the West Road Customs building.

If approved, Domino’s would occupy the cafe space currently on the site.

Meanwhile, plans for a Burger King restaurant on the Burnside Business Park site were initially proposed back in 2019.

But developer Carnoustie Links Development Limited’s proposal never came to fruition.