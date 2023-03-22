‘Nothing finalised’: Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations in Inverness and Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nothing finalised’: Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations in Inverness and Fort William

By Louise Glen
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 5:36 pm
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness. Image: Googlemaps.
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness. Image: Googlemaps.

Authorities in the Highlands say they are “working proactively” with care home provider HC-One to secure the future of two care homes.

The operator announced the closure of 39-bed home Castle Gardens in Invergordon yesterday, blaming staff shortages.

Now relatives fear the same fate is likely to befall the care home at Cradlehall in Inverness, and Mosspark in Fort William.

In 2020, HC-One withdrew from operating Home Farm Care Home on Skye, and NHS Highland took over the running of the 35-bed property.

Moss Park Care Home on St John’s Road in Caol, near Fort William, provides care for up to 39 adults for both long-term and short-term mental health, dementia, palliative and nursing care for older people.

One family in Lochaber told The Press and Journal they were worried that a closure decision was going to be sprung on them, after actively seeking the perfect place with the correct ethos for their loved one.

The daughter of the resident – who did not want to be named – said: “We love the care our parent receives, and we don’t want anything to change.

“The staff are brilliant. We are worried that we don’t know what is happening.

“There are conversations going on in the background, because staff have said as much, but we don’t know any detail and that is worrying for us all.”

Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness provides 50 beds for the care of older people for nursing, palliative and dementia care.

When asked if the council and NHS board were set to take over the home, there was a clear and similar message from all parties that “no decision” has yet been made.

Moss Park Care Home in Caol is currently run by HC-One. Image: Googlemaps.

‘Nothing finalised’

Councillor David Fraser, health and social care and wellbeing spokesman, said nothing had been “finalised quite yet” but stressed “hard work is going on in the background”.

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: “We are committed to ensuring that people have access to high-quality care that meets their needs.

“HC-One, NHS Highland and Highland Council continue to work proactively together to find a solution to high-quality care which can be delivered in a sustainable way going forward and we are exploring all options to ensure the continued availability of these services.

“No decisions have been made at this time.”

A spokeswoman for HC-One said: “We are committed to ensuring that people have access to high-quality care that meets their needs.

“HC-One, NHS Highland and The Highland Council continue to work proactively together to find a solution to how high-quality care can be delivered at these homes in a sustainable way going forward and we are exploring all options to ensure the continued availability of these services.

“No decisions have been made at this time.”

Why are care homes closing?

Care homes in the Highlands are being hardest hit because of the area’s older population and high number of small and rural care homes, some of which are being put up for sale.

Industry leaders said it was “increasingly not sustainable” for charities and small family-run businesses to run the vital facilities.

They highlighted the impact of Brexit on staffing and a lack of government support.

Tags

Conversation

