‘Nothing finalised’: Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations in Inverness and Fort William

Authorities in the Highlands say they are “working proactively” with care home provider HC-One to secure the future of two care homes.

The operator announced the closure of 39-bed home Castle Gardens in Invergordon yesterday, blaming staff shortages.

Now relatives fear the same fate is likely to befall the care home at Cradlehall in Inverness, and Mosspark in Fort William.

In 2020, HC-One withdrew from operating Home Farm Care Home on Skye, and NHS Highland took over the running of the 35-bed property.

Moss Park Care Home on St John’s Road in Caol, near Fort William, provides care for up to 39 adults for both long-term and short-term mental health, dementia, palliative and nursing care for older people.

One family in Lochaber told The Press and Journal they were worried that a closure decision was going to be sprung on them, after actively seeking the perfect place with the correct ethos for their loved one.

The daughter of the resident – who did not want to be named – said: “We love the care our parent receives, and we don’t want anything to change.

“The staff are brilliant. We are worried that we don’t know what is happening.

“There are conversations going on in the background, because staff have said as much, but we don’t know any detail and that is worrying for us all.”

Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness provides 50 beds for the care of older people for nursing, palliative and dementia care.

When asked if the council and NHS board were set to take over the home, there was a clear and similar message from all parties that “no decision” has yet been made.

‘Nothing finalised’

Councillor David Fraser, health and social care and wellbeing spokesman, said nothing had been “finalised quite yet” but stressed “hard work is going on in the background”.

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: “We are committed to ensuring that people have access to high-quality care that meets their needs.

“HC-One, NHS Highland and Highland Council continue to work proactively together to find a solution to high-quality care which can be delivered in a sustainable way going forward and we are exploring all options to ensure the continued availability of these services.

“No decisions have been made at this time.”

Why are care homes closing?

Care homes in the Highlands are being hardest hit because of the area’s older population and high number of small and rural care homes, some of which are being put up for sale.

Industry leaders said it was “increasingly not sustainable” for charities and small family-run businesses to run the vital facilities.

They highlighted the impact of Brexit on staffing and a lack of government support.