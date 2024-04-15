Were you part of P&J Run Fest? Find all the runners and times here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Were you part of P&J Run Fest? Find all the runners and times here

With more than 750 people competing, who broke free from the pack?

By Bailey Moreton & Ema Sabljak
P&J Run Fest
Runners of all ages took part in the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Crowds of brightly clothed runners raced for the first P&J Run Fest Aberdeen on Sunday.

More than 750 competitors took part, with runners ranging in age, from 3 to 76.

Participants took on either a 10k, 5k or 1k junior race at P&J Live.

Runners and times in searchable tables

The event was held in aid of The P&J’s 275 Community Fund.

Money raised will help several charities including Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

But who broke ahead of the crowd?Who was fastest? Where did you come in the first ever P&J Run Fest?

Find your times for the 5k and 10k races below – with all the runners of the 1k race also in a searchable table.

Check out the gallery of the 5k and 10k races here.

P&J’s first Run Fest provides day of family fun as north east’s runners young and old get involved

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A ewe died in the attack and now her two lambs are without a mother. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire farmer says 'dog owner in denial' over sheep attack
Stephen Tait, who has been jailed for sexual abuse, and the Shetland school he was a teacher at
Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys
Cocaine is a class A drug. Image: Shutterstock
Former swimming coach hid 82 wraps of cocaine internally as police raided flat
Tillyfour House plans show how an old coach house could become a short-term let.
Plans for short-term lets at £941k Donside dream home near Alford
The whole Rose family took to the tarmac this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
P&J's first Run Fest provides day of family fun as north east's runners young…
Runners at the beginning of the 5 and 10k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The P&J Run Fest in numbers - from youngest and oldest participants to total…
Dean Bromage
Teacher on register after sex attack at Aberdeen Salvation Army band concert
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist DJ and a killer drink-driver
Balmoral Castle. Image: Shutterstock
Pony grooms to gift shop managers: The jobs available at Balmoral Castle this summer
Where the crash occurred on the AWPR near Kingswells
Man, 37, arrested after crash on AWPR near Kingswells

Conversation