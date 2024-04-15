Were you part of P&J Run Fest? Find all the runners and times here

Crowds of brightly clothed runners raced for the first P&J Run Fest Aberdeen on Sunday.

More than 750 competitors took part, with runners ranging in age, from 3 to 76.

Participants took on either a 10k, 5k or 1k junior race at P&J Live.

Runners and times in searchable tables

The event was held in aid of The P&J’s 275 Community Fund.

Money raised will help several charities including Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

But who broke ahead of the crowd?Who was fastest? Where did you come in the first ever P&J Run Fest?

Find your times for the 5k and 10k races below – with all the runners of the 1k race also in a searchable table.

Check out the gallery of the 5k and 10k races here.