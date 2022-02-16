Put these 14 Highlands and Islands restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide on your must-visit list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is regarded as one of the most desired accolades a restaurant can aspire to.

While achieving a recommendation in the guide itself is no easy task, there is much to be celebrated in being recognised by Michelin, especially if you are awarded or retain a star.

A star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence and they are only awarded to restaurants who execute their offering to the highest of standards – both in the kitchen and front of house.

Venues can be awarded one, two or three stars and this star system was first introduced in 1926, 26 years after the guide was first published in 1900.

Below, we outline the honours list of 14 venues across the Highlands and Islands recognised by the guide.

Loch Bay on the Isle of Skye is the only one to hold a star.

Loch Bay – 1 star – Isle of Skye

Of the 14 Highlands and Islands restaurants in this year’s Michelin Guide, six are on Skye, which underscores the island’s rich culinary tradition.

Loch Bay is a great example of this, but one that also offers diners a commanding view of the Skye landscape from its location in an old crofter’s cottage on the Waternish Peninsula.

With its one star, Chef Michael Smith and wife Laurence have given their restaurant a home-spun feel with Harris tweed chairs and a warm atmosphere.

Address: 1-2 Macleods Terrace, Isle of Skye IV55 8GA

Three Chimneys & The House Over-By – Isle of Skye

The Dunvegan restaurant has been under new management for the past two years after original owners Shirley and Eddie Spear sold it to the Wee Hotel Group in 2019.

It still makes this year’s Michelin Guide, however, which praises the Three Chimneys for its regional ingredients and local seafood.

A highlight of any visit to Skye.

Address: Isle of Skye IV55 8ZT

Scorrybreac – Isle of Skye

Another of the Skye entries, Scorrybreac has just eight tables.

But the menu delivers plenty of oomph using locally-caught meat and seafood from Portree harbour, which sits just below the restaurant.

The name comes from chef Calum Munro’s parents’ house, where he ran his first pop-up.

Address: 7 Bosville Terrace, Isle of Skye IV51 9DG

Edinbane Inn – Isle of Skye

Cosy up by the fire in this charming inn which is a former farmhouse.

The pub favourites are adored by locals and tourists alike, and you can even find local musicians playing at the weekend here.

For comfort food that screams elegance and home, this is where you want to eat.

Address: 2 Edinbane Pottery, Edinbane, Portree IV51 9PW

Edinbane Lodge – Isle of Skye

Last but my no means least on the Isle of Skye is Edinbane Lodge.

This casual fine dining restaurant’s kitchen team is headed up by local chef Calum Montgomery who is passionate about using local products close to home.

The former hunting lodge is the perfect setting for a multi-course dinner and there is a strong Scottish theme throughout the menu and the venue.

Address: Old Dunvegan Road, Edinbane IV51 9PW

Coruisk House – Isle of Skye

With such incredible produce available in Elgol and Skye, it comes as no surprise that the dishes curated at Coruisk House shine a light on them.

These include seasonal herbs and vegetables, langoustines, mussels, scallops, lobsters and squat lobsters, and venison and pork, among other things.

They also offer a line-up of impressive breakfast items, too, to start your day off right.

Address: Isle of Skye IV49 9BL

Cross at Kingussie – Kingussie

By defining itself as a “restaurant with rooms rather than a hotel”, the Cross at Kingussie makes it clear where its priorities stand.

This 19th Century converted tweed mill sits in four acres of woodland and delivers a fine dining experience that is all low oak beams and antique furniture.

The menu is a cross between Scottish and British in either a standard three-course form or, for the more adventurous, as a six-course tasting menu.

Address: Tweed Mill Brae, Ardbroilach Road, Kingussie PH21 1LB

Sutor Creek Cafe – Cromarty

A Michelin Guide stalwart from 2016 to 2019, Sutor Creek Cafe is back in this year for its range of woodfired pizzas and cooked meals, all available as takeaway.

The small, yellow-painted building sits right beside Cromarty harbor and was honoured by locals during the lockdown for keeping the restaurant scene in the town alive with its delivery service.

Address: 21 Bank Street, Cromarty IV11 8YE

Kale Yard Cafe – Nairn

The Kale Yard Cafe, located in the walled garden at Boath House, serves customers a fresh and delicious garden-to-plate offering as well as sourdough breads and cakes.

With a woodfired oven also in the mix, the varied selection of grub means there is something to please all tastes.

It is currently temporarily closed to the public as the new owners make plans for 2022, but hopefully, we’ll see its return in the near future.

Address: Auldearn, Nairn IV12 5TE

Lochleven Seafood Cafe – Onich

With large windows to provide stunning Highland views from many tables, Lochleven Seafood Cafe, a family-run establishment and deli, offers the highest quality Scottish seafood.

Live shellfish for the eatery – caught locally by the team’s own fishing boats – is kept in seawater tanks in the adjacent worldwide shellfish distribution centre, where water is pumped continuously from the cold clean sea-loch.

This allows the chefs to access the freshest possible west coast seafood, so seafood fans are in for a rare treat.

Address: Lochleven, Onich PH33 6SA

Rocpool – Inverness

If you’re in the centre of Inverness and on the hunt for a dining experience that is sure to wow, then Rocpool is a restaurant to consider.

It serves fresh tasting food that is inspired by flavours from around the world, with fine local ingredients at their heart.

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

Applecross Walled Garden – Applecross

The team at Applecross Walled Garden has been serving fresh, organic produce to their community since 2001.

With menu items ranging from homemade soup of the day, Highland haggis and Stornoway black pudding to meat and meat-free burgers and pastas, all dietary requirements are catered to.

Be sure to take advantage of the extensive wine list during your visit, too.

Address: Applecross IV54 8ND

Applecross Inn – Applecross

The bustling atmosphere of the Applecross Inn makes it all the more charming. While it isn’t fine dining, the food most certainly is delicious and its gastro pub-style offering is exactly what you need after a day of exploring.

You won’t find seafood fresher than this as it is often caught within sight of the venue’s front door.

With just 16 tables indoors it can get busy, and quick! So be sure to book ahead well in advance so you don’t miss out.

Address: Shore Street, Applecross, Strathcarron IV54 8LR

The Dipping Lugger – Ullapool

A new addition to the guide, The Dipping Lugger just opened last year and is already making culinary waves.

While the restaurant is small, its seven-course tasting menu is mighty and full of colour and flavour.

The restaurant with rooms is the brainchild of Helen Chalmers and Robert Hicks who own Highland Liquor Company. The firm makes a range of gins in a distillery discretely tucked away in the village.

Address: 4 W Shore Street, Ullapool IV26 2UR