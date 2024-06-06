Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone

Land around Caledonian Stadium was included in early discussions on the designated area.

By John Ross
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Land around the Caledonian Stadium is not included in the green freeport boundary. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle will not be part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, it has emerged.

The project is predicted to bring major economic opportunities to the area.

Around 11,300 new jobs and investment of more than £3 billion is forecast from the special tax status of the freeport.

Land around Caledonian Stadium was included in early discussions on the designated area.

But it does not feature in the newly-confirmed boundaries for the freeport.

Which areas are no longer part of the freeport?

A report to Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee next week gives an update on the full business case for the freeport.

The Green Freeport offers businesses looking to locate here a package of tax and customs incentives.

The 1,285-acre final tax site boundaries include previously-confirmed Highland Deephaven in Ross-shire and the Port of Ardersier.

But it removes land around the stadium.

Other areas no longer in the zone include land owned by Whyte and Mackay in Invergordon and the Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre at Inverness Campus.

The freeport boundary shows the stadium is not included

The report says: “These changes were largely in response to government feedback which questioned the alignment of the sites with the overall objectives of ICFGF.”

Calum MacPherson is chief executive of the freeport. He said the possibility of land surrounding Caledonian Stadium being included in the tax site was discussed early in the  process.

“However, as tax site status comes with conditions and restrictions, it was mutually agreed not to include this land to ensure flexibility in the future.”

Mutual decision

Caley Thistle have acknowledged the move and said it was a mutual decision once more information came to light.

In a message to supporters in June last year, Scot Gardiner, who is resigning as the club’s chief execuive, said it was looking for new directors to advance the business “especially as we have been designated within the tax zone of the new green freeport.

“This is a designation which will no doubt be hugely impactful and positive for the club for years to come”.

Caley Thistle is facing major financial problems following its relegation to League 1.

It is looking at future options should it fail to attract new investment.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson

This week it was also revealed it had lost a seven-figure deal with Norwegian renewables giant Statkraft.

The club has faced fans’ protests and was strongly criticised for a proposal to transfer training operations to Fife.

More from Inverness

Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison
From homelessness and suffering to ‘life-changing’ new starts: Meet the duo who turned their…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Would-be Inverness carjacker who claimed to have gun near toy store spared jail
RSE's plant in Muir of Ord
20 new jobs at Inverness-based engineering firm RSE
A roast fillet of wild North Sea halibut from Rocpool restaurant in Inverness.
9 of the best restaurants in Inverness
The Highlands faces a 23% fall in secondary school pupil numbers in the next 15 year. Image Shutterstock
'Where will the workers come from?': The 'frightening' decline in pupil numbers facing Inverness…
To go with story by Alberto Molina. aibrnb highlands Picture shows; airbnb. airbnb. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 05/06/2024
Only 16 properties to rent across all of the Highlands - and workers have…
Inverness Airport
North airports work potentially worth nearly £70 million up for grabs
Passengers getting off ScotRail train in Inverness.
Why are Inverness ScotRail passengers charged more than DOUBLE for fares compared to the…
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mitchel Steven had sick stash of videos and images of children Picture shows; Mitchel Steven. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/06/2024
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Highland rapist who brutalised women jailed for 10 years

Conversation